I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Made The Cut

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. And in their study titled Who Falls Prey to the Wolf of Wall Street?' Leuz et. al. found that it is 'quite common' for investors to lose money by buying into 'pump and dump' schemes.

So if you're like me, you might be more interested in profitable, growing companies, like Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

How Fast Is Travelers Companies Growing?

If a company can keep growing earnings per share (EPS) long enough, its share price will eventually follow. It's no surprise, then, that I like to invest in companies with EPS growth. Over the last three years, Travelers Companies has grown EPS by 13% per year. That's a pretty good rate, if the company can sustain it.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Not all of Travelers Companies's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Travelers Companies reported flat revenue and EBIT margins over the last year. That's not a major concern but nor does it point to the long term growth we like to see.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:TRV Earnings and Revenue History May 26th 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of Travelers Companies's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are Travelers Companies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$39b company like Travelers Companies. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$107m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is Travelers Companies Worth Keeping An Eye On?

One important encouraging feature of Travelers Companies is that it is growing profits. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. That combination appeals to me, for one. So yes, I do think the stock is worth keeping an eye on. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 1 warning sign for Travelers Companies that you should be aware of.

