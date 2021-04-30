I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY) Made The Cut

For beginners, it can seem like a good idea (and an exciting prospect) to buy a company that tells a good story to investors, even if it completely lacks a track record of revenue and profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Paylocity Holding (NASDAQ:PCTY). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. While a well funded company may sustain losses for years, unless its owners have an endless appetite for subsidizing the customer, it will need to generate a profit eventually, or else breathe its last breath.

Paylocity Holding's Improving Profits

In the last three years Paylocity Holding's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Paylocity Holding boosted its trailing twelve month EPS from US$1.09 to US$1.25, in the last year. That's a 15% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of Paylocity Holding's revenue last year was revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. Paylocity Holding maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to US$584m. That's a real positive.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:PCTY Earnings and Revenue History April 30th 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Paylocity Holding?

Are Paylocity Holding Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$11b company like Paylocity Holding. But we do take comfort from the fact that they are investors in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$3.0b. That equates to 28% of the company, making insiders powerful and aligned with other shareholders. Very encouraging.

It's good to see that insiders are invested in the company, but are remuneration levels reasonable? Well, based on the CEO pay, I'd say they are indeed. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like Paylocity Holding, with market caps over US$8.0b, is about US$11m.

The Paylocity Holding CEO received US$9.1m in compensation for the year ending . That seems pretty reasonable, especially given its below the median for similar sized companies. CEO compensation is hardly the most important aspect of a company to consider, but when its reasonable that does give me a little more confidence that leadership are looking out for shareholder interests. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Does Paylocity Holding Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Paylocity Holding is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. The fact that EPS is growing is a genuine positive for Paylocity Holding, but the pretty picture gets better than that. With a meaningful level of insider ownership, and reasonable CEO pay, a reasonable mind might conclude that this is one stock worth watching. One of Buffett's considerations when discussing businesses is if they are capital light or capital intensive. Generally, a company with a high return on equity is capital light, and can thus fund growth more easily. So you might want to check this graph comparing Paylocity Holding's ROE with industry peers (and the market at large).

Of course, you can do well (sometimes) buying stocks that are not growing earnings and do not have insiders buying shares. But as a growth investor I always like to check out companies that do have those features. You can access a free list of them here.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

