I Built A List Of Growing Companies And John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) Made The Cut

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. Unfortunately, high risk investments often have little probability of ever paying off, and many investors pay a price to learn their lesson.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS). While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is John B. Sanfilippo & Son Increasing Earnings Per Share?

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). That makes EPS growth an attractive quality for any company. It certainly is nice to see that John B. Sanfilippo & Son has managed to grow EPS by 23% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. While we note John B. Sanfilippo & Son's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 4.0% to US$894m. That's a real positive.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. For finer detail, click on the image.

NasdaqGS:JBSS Earnings and Revenue History February 3rd 2022

While profitability drives the upside, prudent investors always check the balance sheet, too.

Are John B. Sanfilippo & Son Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

It makes me feel more secure owning shares in a company if insiders also own shares, thusly more closely aligning our interests. As a result, I'm encouraged by the fact that insiders own John B. Sanfilippo & Son shares worth a considerable sum. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$109m. This suggests to me that leadership will be very mindful of shareholders' interests when making decisions!

Is John B. Sanfilippo & Son Worth Keeping An Eye On?

You can't deny that John B. Sanfilippo & Son has grown its earnings per share at a very impressive rate. That's attractive. I think that EPS growth is something to boast of, and it doesn't surprise me that insiders are holding on to a considerable chunk of shares. Fast growth and confident insiders should be enough to warrant further research. So the answer is that I do think this is a good stock to follow along with. What about risks? Every company has them, and we've spotted 1 warning sign for John B. Sanfilippo & Son you should know about.

