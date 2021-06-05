I Built A List Of Growing Companies And First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC) Made The Cut

It's only natural that many investors, especially those who are new to the game, prefer to buy shares in 'sexy' stocks with a good story, even if those businesses lose money. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in First Community Bankshares (NASDAQ:FCBC). Even if the shares are fully valued today, most capitalists would recognize its profits as the demonstration of steady value generation. In comparison, loss making companies act like a sponge for capital - but unlike such a sponge they do not always produce something when squeezed.

First Community Bankshares's Earnings Per Share Are Growing.

If you believe that markets are even vaguely efficient, then over the long term you'd expect a company's share price to follow its earnings per share (EPS). Therefore, there are plenty of investors who like to buy shares in companies that are growing EPS. As a tree reaches steadily for the sky, First Community Bankshares's EPS has grown 19% each year, compound, over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

I like to see top-line growth as an indication that growth is sustainable, and I look for a high earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margin to point to a competitive moat (though some companies with low margins also have moats). Not all of First Community Bankshares's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. First Community Bankshares maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 13% to US$132m. That's progress.

In the chart below, you can see how the company has grown earnings, and revenue, over time. Click on the chart to see the exact numbers.

NasdaqGS:FCBC Earnings and Revenue History June 5th 2021

While it's always good to see growing profits, you should always remember that a weak balance sheet could come back to bite. So check First Community Bankshares's balance sheet strength, before getting too excited.

Are First Community Bankshares Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like the kids in the streets standing up for their beliefs, insider share purchases give me reason to believe in a brighter future. That's because insider buying often indicates that those closest to the company have confidence that the share price will perform well. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see First Community Bankshares insiders walking the walk, by spending US$208k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. We also note that it was the Independent Director, Richard Johnson, who made the biggest single acquisition, paying US$98k for shares at about US$19.66 each.

The good news, alongside the insider buying, for First Community Bankshares bulls is that insiders (collectively) have a meaningful investment in the stock. Given insiders own a small fortune of shares, currently valued at US$63m, they have plenty of motivation to push the business to succeed. That holding amounts to 11% of the stock on issue, thus making insiders influential, and aligned, owners of the business.

While insiders are apparently happy to hold and accumulate shares, that is just part of the pretty picture. The cherry on top is that the CEO, Will Stafford is paid comparatively modestly to CEOs at similar sized companies. For companies with market capitalizations between US$200m and US$800m, like First Community Bankshares, the median CEO pay is around US$1.7m.

The First Community Bankshares CEO received US$867k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. I'd also argue reasonable pay levels attest to good decision making more generally.

Is First Community Bankshares Worth Keeping An Eye On?

For growth investors like me, First Community Bankshares's raw rate of earnings growth is a beacon in the night. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So I do think this is one stock worth watching. We don't want to rain on the parade too much, but we did also find 1 warning sign for First Community Bankshares that you need to be mindful of.

As a growth investor I do like to see insider buying. But First Community Bankshares isn't the only one. You can see a a free list of them here.

