I Built A List Of Growing Companies And First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ) Made The Cut

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In the age of tech-stock blue-sky investing, my choice may seem old fashioned; I still prefer profitable companies like First Business Financial Services (NASDAQ:FBIZ). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Quickly Is First Business Financial Services Increasing Earnings Per Share?

The market is a voting machine in the short term, but a weighing machine in the long term, so share price follows earnings per share (EPS) eventually. That means EPS growth is considered a real positive by most successful long-term investors. It certainly is nice to see that First Business Financial Services has managed to grow EPS by 25% per year over three years. As a general rule, we'd say that if a company can keep up that sort of growth, shareholders will be smiling.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. Not all of First Business Financial Services's revenue this year is revenue from operations, so keep in mind the revenue and margin numbers I've used might not be the best representation of the underlying business. First Business Financial Services maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 9.0% to US$95m. That's progress.

The chart below shows how the company's bottom and top lines have progressed over time. To see the actual numbers, click on the chart.

NasdaqGS:FBIZ Earnings and Revenue History May 31st 2021

Fortunately, we've got access to analyst forecasts of First Business Financial Services's future profits. You can do your own forecasts without looking, or you can take a peek at what the professionals are predicting.

Are First Business Financial Services Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. This view is based on the possibility that stock purchases signal bullishness on behalf of the buyer. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

It's good to see First Business Financial Services insiders walking the walk, by spending US$333k on shares in just twelve months. When you contrast that with the complete lack of sales, it's easy for shareholders to brim with joyful expectancy. It is also worth noting that it was Independent Chair of the Board Gerald Kilcoyne who made the biggest single purchase, worth US$100k, paying US$14.75 per share.

Along with the insider buying, another encouraging sign for First Business Financial Services is that insiders, as a group, have a considerable shareholding. To be specific, they have US$14m worth of shares. That shows significant buy-in, and may indicate conviction in the business strategy. Those holdings account for over 6.0% of the company; visible skin in the game.

Is First Business Financial Services Worth Keeping An Eye On?

Given my belief that share price follows earnings per share you can easily imagine how I feel about First Business Financial Services's strong EPS growth. On top of that, insiders own a significant stake in the company and have been buying more shares. So it's fair to say I think this stock may well deserve a spot on your watchlist. It's still necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 1 warning sign with First Business Financial Services , and understanding it should be part of your investment process.

The good news is that First Business Financial Services is not the only growth stock with insider buying. Here's a list of them... with insider buying in the last three months!

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

This article by Simply Wall St is general in nature. It does not constitute a recommendation to buy or sell any stock, and does not take account of your objectives, or your financial situation. We aim to bring you long-term focused analysis driven by fundamental data. Note that our analysis may not factor in the latest price-sensitive company announcements or qualitative material. Simply Wall St has no position in any stocks mentioned.



Have feedback on this article? Concerned about the content? Get in touch with us directly. Alternatively, email editorial-team (at) simplywallst.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.