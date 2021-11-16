I Built A List Of Growing Companies And FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW) Made The Cut

Like a puppy chasing its tail, some new investors often chase 'the next big thing', even if that means buying 'story stocks' without revenue, let alone profit. But as Peter Lynch said in One Up On Wall Street, 'Long shots almost never pay off.'

In contrast to all that, I prefer to spend time on companies like FFBW (NASDAQ:FFBW), which has not only revenues, but also profits. While profit is not necessarily a social good, it's easy to admire a business that can consistently produce it. Conversely, a loss-making company is yet to prove itself with profit, and eventually the sweet milk of external capital may run sour.

How Fast Is FFBW Growing Its Earnings Per Share?

Over the last three years, FFBW has grown earnings per share (EPS) like young bamboo after rain; fast, and from a low base. So I don't think the percent growth rate is particularly meaningful. As a result, I'll zoom in on growth over the last year, instead. It's good to see that FFBW's EPS have grown from US$0.26 to US$0.30 over twelve months. That's a 16% gain; respectable growth in the broader scheme of things. It also seems the company is in good financial health, since it has boosted EPS by buying back shares.

One way to double-check a company's growth is to look at how its revenue, and earnings before interest and tax (EBIT) margins are changing. I note that FFBW's revenue from operations was lower than its revenue in the last twelve months, so that could distort my analysis of its margins. While we note FFBW's EBIT margins were flat over the last year, revenue grew by a solid 15% to US$12m. That's progress.

Since FFBW is no giant, with a market capitalization of US$83m, so you should definitely check its cash and debt before getting too excited about its prospects.

Are FFBW Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

Like standing at the lookout, surveying the horizon at sunrise, insider buying, for some investors, sparks joy. Because oftentimes, the purchase of stock is a sign that the buyer views it as undervalued. However, insiders are sometimes wrong, and we don't know the exact thinking behind their acquisitions.

In the last twelve months FFBW insiders spent US$31k on stock; good news for shareholders. This might not be a huge sum, but it's well worth noting anyway, given the complete lack of selling.

It's reassuring that FFBW insiders are buying the stock, but that's not the only reason to think management are fair to shareholders. Specifically, the CEO is paid quite reasonably for a company of this size. I discovered that the median total compensation for the CEOs of companies like FFBW with market caps under US$200m is about US$551k.

The FFBW CEO received US$401k in compensation for the year ending . That comes in below the average for similar sized companies, and seems pretty reasonable to me. CEO remuneration levels are not the most important metric for investors, but when the pay is modest, that does support enhanced alignment between the CEO and the ordinary shareholders. It can also be a sign of a culture of integrity, in a broader sense.

Does FFBW Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for FFBW is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. And that's not all, folks. We've also seen insiders buying stock, and noted modest executive pay. If that doesn't automatically earn it a spot on your watchlist then I'd posit it warrants a closer look at the very least. You should always think about risks though. Case in point, we've spotted 1 warning sign for FFBW you should be aware of.

