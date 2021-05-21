I Built A List Of Growing Companies And Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Made The Cut

Some have more dollars than sense, they say, so even companies that have no revenue, no profit, and a record of falling short, can easily find investors. But the reality is that when a company loses money each year, for long enough, its investors will usually take their share of those losses.

If, on the other hand, you like companies that have revenue, and even earn profits, then you may well be interested in Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A). Now, I'm not saying that the stock is necessarily undervalued today; but I can't shake an appreciation for the profitability of the business itself. Loss-making companies are always racing against time to reach financial sustainability, but time is often a friend of the profitable company, especially if it is growing.

Agilent Technologies's Improving Profits

In the last three years Agilent Technologies's earnings per share took off like a rocket; fast, and from a low base. So the actual rate of growth doesn't tell us much. Thus, it makes sense to focus on more recent growth rates, instead. Agilent Technologies has grown its trailing twelve month EPS from US$2.45 to US$2.63, in the last year. That's a modest gain of 7.5%.

Careful consideration of revenue growth and earnings before interest and taxation (EBIT) margins can help inform a view on the sustainability of the recent profit growth. Agilent Technologies maintained stable EBIT margins over the last year, all while growing revenue 5.6% to US$5.5b. That's progress.

You can take a look at the company's revenue and earnings growth trend, in the chart below. For finer detail, click on the image.

NYSE:A Earnings and Revenue History May 21st 2021

While we live in the present moment at all times, there's no doubt in my mind that the future matters more than the past. So why not check this interactive chart depicting future EPS estimates, for Agilent Technologies?

Are Agilent Technologies Insiders Aligned With All Shareholders?

We would not expect to see insiders owning a large percentage of a US$40b company like Agilent Technologies. But we are reassured by the fact they have invested in the company. Notably, they have an enormous stake in the company, worth US$111m. I would find that kind of skin in the game quite encouraging, if I owned shares, since it would ensure that the leaders of the company would also experience my success, or failure, with the stock.

Does Agilent Technologies Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist?

One positive for Agilent Technologies is that it is growing EPS. That's nice to see. If that's not enough on its own, there is also the rather notable levels of insider ownership. The combination sparks joy for me, so I'd consider keeping the company on a watchlist. Don't forget that there may still be risks. For instance, we've identified 2 warning signs for Agilent Technologies that you should be aware of.

Although Agilent Technologies certainly looks good to me, I would like it more if insiders were buying up shares. If you like to see insider buying, too, then this free list of growing companies that insiders are buying, could be exactly what you're looking for.

Please note the insider transactions discussed in this article refer to reportable transactions in the relevant jurisdiction.

