I Bootstrapped a Business That Sold for $60M. Here Are the 5 Key Strategies I Recommend to Other Founders

5 Key Strategies to Bootstrap your Business

When I tell other founders that I bootstrapped my startup, it’s often met with questions. “Did you ever worry about running out of money?” “How’d you gain traction quickly without outside funding?” And the big one: “Why go the bootstrapping route in the first place, when there’s so much capital out there?”

For me, it was the obvious choice—my co-founder and I started our first company, EasyBib, in high school, so we weren’t exactly the ideal target for VCs. More than that, we wanted the control and the financial upside that bootstrapping can provide. But our founder journey, which culminated in selling our company to Chegg, revealed some benefits we didn’t expect.

The beauty of bootstrapping and trying to turn a profit from day one is that you have a lot of skin in the game. You’re deep in the trenches with your people. And though your budget may often feel tight, that also means that you truly care about every dollar you spend, which forces you to make decisions wisely.

If this sounds like the path for you, here’s the advice I have to share:

1. Get Traction Before You Go All In

One roadblock for a lot of bootstrappers is simply knowing when to begin. My philosophy is: Before you quit your day job and make your startup your primary focus, you need to spend time working on it, at least on a part-time basis, and gain some traction and progress. This will help you determine the point at which, if you focus all of your energy and efforts on the idea, it could become a significant business. This also allows you to assess the viability of an idea, before you jump into the business full-time.

My co-founder and I had been nurturing our idea and working it as a side project since we were high school students in 2001. As time went on, we continued to develop our business concurrent to our college studies. We planned internships in the same cities so that we could spend our free time working on the company, and we even lived together at times to ensure that we would have opportunities to sync and focus on our work.

We began to see real traction in 2008—to the tune of $200,000 in revenue—and that was the point at which we made the decision to quit our jobs, hire our first two employees, and dedicate ourselves to building the business out full-time. Of course, not every company needs to take seven years to gain traction, nor should it, but successfully bootstrapping does require patience and a willingness to test your idea before going all in.

2. Stay Close to Your Money

Bootstrapping requires founders to have a living pulse on their finances. I would spend hours each weekend reviewing transactions to understand where every penny came in and went out. While that level of scrutiny might seem like overkill, the process really forced me to understand: Are we spending money in the right way? Is this a good return on our investment? This wasn’t investors’ money, it was ours, so it just made sense to stay incredibly connected to it and to be judicious about every dollar we spent.

Frankly, if CFOs of large companies took this attitude, they’d save a lot of money. And we did! My co-founder and I would often share hotel rooms at conferences rather than book our own—hey, that savings could be re-invested in the business. On a larger scale, rather than signing the long-term commercial leases often required in NYC, we sublet smaller spaces as needed to fit the size of our team. That meant we ended up moving office space five times, which was a pain, but it helped ensure that we were never overpaying for our needs. Additionally, as a rule, we would always ask our vendors for lower costs, offering to give testimonials in exchange for discounts. If you’re working with the right people, the mutual benefit of the relationship is usually enough for the possibility of cost negotiation.

In short, every dollar matters, and it’s within these often-overlooked areas where you can really find savings.

3. Be Mindful When Hiring

It’s also key to be strategic about how and who you hire. In the beginning, my co-founder and I both took minuscule salaries—just enough to survive—so that we could bring on other team members. We also chose to save money by hiring junior people, who made up for what they lacked in experience with new ideas, drive, and energy. And we made up for the non-market salaries by working alongside everyone we hired from day one and making our company a place where they would want to work, which built the trust that we needed to grow the organization as a whole.

This worked at the early stages, but as we had more capital available for hiring, we pivoted our approach and began looking for more seasoned help. We knew that this would come at a cost; but by then we had also learned that, at least in the long run, hiring people without proven experience can be pennywise and pound foolish. With our newest company, Solitaired, where we tie classic games to brain training, we are now focused on hiring only experienced individuals. While we can’t hire as many people, when you spend the money required for top talent, you can experience outsized growth as a result.

When bootstrapping, there comes a point at which it’s worth investing in great people. One all-star team member can more than make up for three mediocre ones.

4. Build a Solid Brand

From the beginning, we really focused on building a recognizable brand that improved our SEO results and also lowered our customer acquisition cost. We built a brand by building a product experience that reflected our product name, EasyBib. Every user interaction was designed to be and feel easy, which drove a lot of word-of-mouth growth. We also created useful resources for teachers, who were our influencers, to build a strong connection with them.

This was huge for bootstrapping as we spent very little money on marketing, and could use the availability of those funds elsewhere—hiring, growing our technologies, planning for expansion. Candidly, you can do a lot of marketing yourself, and pretty economically, but the best way to ensure that you don’t need to carve out a huge budget for promotion is to have a brand that is consistent and to which your customers and clients feel comfortable giving their loyalty. This will take you a lot further than focusing on paid acquisition alone.

5. Find Advisors

One of the biggest challenges of bootstrapping your business is the lack of support—it’s just you and your co-founder (if you have one). This differs greatly from the outside capital model where you’ll have investors and a board who can weigh in on ideas, help to mitigate issues, and coach you as an executive.

The best workaround here is to establish your own group or board of trusted advisors who are well-versed in your space. Looking back, this is something that I wish my co-founder and I had done much sooner. We brought in advisors for help on specific issues and ideas but we didn’t have a go-to, core group to rely upon and to fill that role. Of course, one of the benefits of bootstrapping is maintaining the ability to do things your way—not the board’s—but true advisors can push your business harder, hold you accountable to your goals, and accelerate momentum through the benefit of outside perspective and expertise.

Should You Bootstrap?

Bootstrapping isn’t always the easy route, but it was the right one for us. And whether it takes you two years or 10, I would argue that there’s little satisfaction greater than watching a business that you built from the ground up, with your own bootstrapped capital, come to full fruition as something as thriving and impactful as you intended it to be.

