I Blew $25 on a Delivery Meal and It Changed How I See Money

Ever notice how a small splurge can stick with you way longer than it “should?” Maybe it’s a late-night food delivery you didn’t really need, a quirky item that caught your eye or a quick experience you thought would be forgettable. We’ve all blown twenty bucks on something random and thought, well, that was fun, I guess.

But every now and then, that little spend does more than just disappear from your wallet — it lingers, making you reflect on what felt worth it and what didn’t.

Learn More: Here’s How To Fix Your Budgeting Problems, According to Kumiko Love

Consider This: 7 Wealth-Building Shortcuts Proven To Add $1K to Your Wallet This Month

That’s because sometimes a $25 choice isn’t really about the money at all — it’s about the value you place on experiences, priorities and even the way you define “worth it.”

To dig deeper into how a small splurge can reshape your mindset around money, GOBankingRates spoke with Angelo Crocco, certified public accountant (CPA), chartered global management accountant (CGMA) and owner of AC Accounting, who shared why even a single $25 purchase can change the way you think about your finances.

The $25 That Changed My Thinking

“I was fresh out of college, living paycheck to paycheck, and trying to save as much as I could,” Crocco explained.

One Friday, he spent $25 on a delivery meal he didn’t really need. At the time it felt like a small indulgence, but when he logged into his account the next day, his balance had dipped so low that an automatic bill payment triggered an overdraft fee.

“The $25 wasn’t just $25 anymore. It came along with $55 in penalties, and that taught me a costly lesson about how small choices can compound,” he shared.

Find Out: 5 ‘Necessities’ Frugal People Don’t Buy, According To Frugal Living Expert Austin Williams

Mindset Shift and Daily Practice

“That moment changed how I see indulgent spending,” Crocco noted. “I started weighing every purchase not just by its selling price, but by what it really costs once the ripple effects set in.”

Ever since then, instead of grabbing convenience meals, he’s built a rule for himself that if he can make the same thing at home for half its price, he’ll skip buying it.

This small shift added hundreds back into his budget each year.

Overall Takeaway

The lesson here isn’t that $25 is a big loss. It’s that every dollar carries momentum. A small impulse buy can either compound into more financial strain or, if saved, into financial freedom.

“You should start treating every dollar as seed money, instead of pocket change,” Crocco emphasized. “Put it into savings, debt repayment or even a hobby [and/or] skill that pays you back, so that it’s proven a good investment for the future.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Blew $25 on a Delivery Meal and It Changed How I See Money

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.