I Became a Landlord Through ‘House Hacking’ — How I Got Rich From Real Estate Investing

Renting out part of your primary residence can offset or even eliminate mortgage payments and get you into a property or neighborhood that you otherwise couldn’t afford.

It’s called “house hacking,” and it adds a whole new layer of variables and considerations to the homebuying process — so it’s not for everybody. But those who pull it off can eventually move out, move a new tenant into their former space and collect passive income as a multi-unit landlord — all with much less upfront capital than you’d need to buy an investment property the old-fashioned way.

Find Out: 10 US Cities With Plenty of Jobs and Cheap Housing

More: 3 Things You Must Do When Your Savings Reach $50,000

GOBankingRates heard from two people who house-hacked their way to becoming successful landlords earning considerable passive rental income. One was a newbie pursuing the traditional route of living in one unit of a multi-family home. The other is a more seasoned veteran who found a path to real estate wealth by converting a single-family home.

Both proved that with determination, patience and a little creativity, there is more than one path to success.

The Traditional Route: A Multi-Family Home and a Whole Lot of Work

Mark Joseph is the founder of Parental Queries, a site dedicated to helping parents deal with everything from the day-to-day challenges of raising kids to major life experiences like pregnancy — and he’s also a landlord who successfully hacked a multi-family house.

“After living in the home for a few years, I moved out and made it a full rental property,” said Joseph. “It was a long process of hard work, but worth it. I encountered a few challenges along the way, such as finding reliable tenants and getting the necessary permits to run the business. But I was able to make it work and am now making a decent income from my rental property.”

Take Our Poll: What Are You Worth to Your Company?

Preparing a Property You Live in Proved Easier Said Than Done

Joseph’s investment property is now a steady passive income stream, but it didn’t come easy.

“Getting the property ready to be rented took a lot of work,” said Joseph. “I had to renovate the interior, install a carbon monoxide alarm, get liability insurance, and do necessary repairs and improvements. I also had to ensure that the property met all of my local city codes and regulations for rental properties. It took about six months of hard work and dedication to get the property ready to rent.”

Eventually, Joseph was able to transition from a live-in landlord to the owner of two rental units.

“It took me around six months to completely move out and make the property a full rental,” he said. “During that time, I had to do renovations, repairs, get permits, find tenants and ensure that everything was compliant with my local laws and regulations.”

There Was No Shortage of Challenges, but the Work Paid Off

Rent checks coming in count as passive income — but being a landlord is anything but.

“My biggest challenge was finding reliable tenants to rent the property,” said Joseph. “Being a landlord can be difficult, so it is important to find tenants willing to pay their rent on time and take good care of your property. I faced other challenges, such as getting the permits necessary to run a rental business, completing all of the renovations and repairs on my own, and ensuring that I complied with all of my local laws.”

The payoff was hard-earned cash that keeps coming.

“I make a good amount of money from my rental property,” said Joseph. “After all the expenses, such as taxes and insurance, I make a net income of about $1,500 monthly. This is a great way to supplement your income and can really help to build wealth over the long term. Overall, it was a great experience and I’m glad I invested in becoming a landlord. It’s been a challenging but rewarding journey.”

I’m a Self-Made Millionaire: These Are the 6 Investments Everyone Should Make During an Economic Downturn

Paint and Plywood: One Unit, No Problem.

Cara Berkeley is the founder of Penny Polly, a site dedicated to money-making and entrepreneurialism. Unlike Joseph, she went into her house-hacking journey with a wealth of experience. She’s a seasoned real estate investor who has been featured on Realtor.com, Apartment Therapy and other top sites.

But that’s not the only way she’s different from Joseph — Berkeley took the unusual route of house-hacking a single-family home.

“I was living in a home with a master suite located on one side of the home, off by itself and just past the kitchen,” she said. “That side of the house had its own entry door to the outside.”

To create separation between her area and that of her future tenant, she placed a keycode lock on the master suite’s entry door and created a false wall by nailing plywood over the kitchen opening into the joining hallway. Then, she dressed it up by covering the plywood with chalkboard paint.

Finally, she listed the master suite on Airbnb and Vrbo.

“Guests had their own suite and no one was in the home with me due to the make-shift wall I put up,” said Berkeley. “I made anywhere from $2,000-$2,500 a month. My entire mortgage was paid, so I lived in a beautiful home for free.”

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Became a Landlord Through ‘House Hacking’ — How I Got Rich From Real Estate Investing

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.