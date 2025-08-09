I Asked Grok How To Become Wealthy in the Next 5 Years — Here’s What It Said

As generative artificial intelligence (AI) advances in its capabilities, people are using tools like ChatGPT and Grok, the AI embedded in the social media platform X, for general brainstorming. These AI tools have become (maybe-not-so) trusted advisors that can spark ideas or help people sort out their thoughts. You have to fact-check every bit of solid information, since GenAI isn’t known for its accuracy. But it’s pretty good at sharing general thoughts with a unique perspective, borne of all the human knowledge that forms the base of its programming.

Read More: I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Billionaires Paid Taxes at the Same Rate as the Middle Class

Find Out: 6 Subtly Genius Moves All Wealthy People Make With Their Money

Without offering any details, such as our income level, age, or region, apart from narrowing our location down to “the U.S.,” we asked Grok: “How can someone in the U.S. become wealthy in the next five years?”

Its answer was insightful and practical, if not excessively original. Grok largely replicated tried-and-true tips that personal finance writers have been sharing for years. Here’s what Grok said about how to become wealthy in the next five years.

What Is Wealth?

First, Grok clarified that wealth means “a significant net worth, not just a high income.”

Acknowledging it’s a “tough goal,” it said it’s possible with focus, discipline, and a bit of luck. It also assumed the person asking started with some resources: “education, skills, or a modest income.” That’s an important distinction that only hints at the challenges of systemic poverty.

If you’re stuck in the middle class or you’re a “high earner, not rich yet,” these tips might help you create greater financial security — but they probably won’t put you in the top 1% within five years.

Discover Next: Self-Made Millionaires Suggest 5 Stocks You Should Never Sell

Leverage Your High-Income Skills or Explore Entrepreneurship

First, Grok suggested learning a high-demand skill. “Fields like AI, software development, data science, or cybersecurity are booming. For example, AI engineers can earn $150k-$300k+ annually,” it said.

If you have the freedom and capital to do so, start a business. “Identify a niche with low competition but high demand — think specialized e-commerce, SaaS (software-as-a-service), or consulting. For instance, a SaaS business targeting small businesses can scale fast with minimal overhead,” it said.

If you already have a full-time job and can’t leave, consider a side hustle in your field or doing something that leverages your natural skills and talents. The key here, said Grok, is “Reinvest profits into your business or investments.”

For those who have a skill that translates well to a side hustle, the drive for entrepreneurship, or the opportunity to reinvent themselves in a lucrative career, these tips could put you on a five-year path to wealth. GOBankingRates recently suggested similar tactics to build financial stability.

Invest Aggressively and Smartly

Grok recommended investing in three buckets: the stock market, real estate, and crypto or other alternative assets. “If you start with $50k and invest $30k a year at 10%, you could hit ~$250k in five years,” it said.

Our thoughts: As Grok pointed out, you need $30,000 (at least) to invest to yield even modest returns in the short term. This isn’t making anyone wealthy, but it’s solid financial advice for long-term financial security. To its credit, Grok warned of the volatility of alternative assets, noting that some investors allocate 5% to 10% of their portfolio to bitcoin, ethereum, or even collectibles.

Leverage Your Network

Grok emphasized the value of having access to a network of mentors or high-net-worth individuals. Assuming you are in a field with high income potential, it recommended attending conferences, join online communities, or work for a startup. “Relationships can unlock deals, partnerships, or funding,” it said.

It also suggested moving to a high-opportunity area like Austin or Miami, where tech and finance are thriving. “Proximity to wealth breeds opportunity,” it said.

Our thoughts: If you’re an entrepreneur, investor, or tech or finance professional, this is solid (if not earth-shattering) advice. It seems as if Grok may have been drawing from Napoleon Hill, who wrote about the concept of a Mastermind group in Think and Grow Rich: “Every mind needs friendly contact with other minds, for food of expansion and growth,” Hill wrote in his famous tome on wealth-building.

Fortunately, social platforms make it easier for people in any region to connect with others. But if you have opportunities to attend in-person conferences, networking events, or meet-ups in your field of expertise, try to get out there.

Avoid Debt Traps

Grok advised us to avoid credit cards or “bad” loans, assuming payday loans and the like. “Pay off high-interest debt first to free up cash for investing,” it said.

Our thoughts: This is personal finance 101, echoed by experts like Dave Ramsey and Mark Cuban.

Avoid Lifestyle Inflation

Once you’ve paid off debt and taken steps to increase your salary, you might be tempted to spend more as your disposable income increases. Avoid this trap. Grok advised, “Live on 50% of your income, invest the rest. If you earn $80k a year, saving $40k a year compounds fast.”

Our thoughts: While Grok’s advice is sound, his example raises eyebrows. According to GOBankingRates research, there is no specific state in the U.S. where you can live comfortably on $40,000. You may find you can get by on that amount in a few rural areas if you live frugally, but then you’d be moving further away from epicenters of wealth and opportunity, like the aforementioned Austin and Miami.

Be Patient

Acknowledging that “wealth varies by context,” Grok said that you may be able to achieve a net worth of roughly $500,000 in five years with discipline.

“Ten million in five years often requires extraordinary luck or a big exit — selling a business,” it said.

Even reaching $1 million in five years would be difficult through traditional, conservative investing. “You’d need a business sale, stock windfall, or real estate leverage,” it said. “Most self-made millionaires build wealth through consistent saving and investing over decades.”

Our thoughts: While it may not be what most people want to hear, there is no “get-rich-quick” template to follow, and most activities that could create a rapid path to wealth come with substantial risk.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked Grok How To Become Wealthy in the Next 5 Years — Here’s What It Said

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.