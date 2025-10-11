I Asked Grok for the Best Passive Income Ideas of 2025 — Here Are Grok’s Top 7

Grok is X’s artificial intelligence (AI) language model and a go-to for many users looking for money answers. Like ChatGPT, Grok uses a large language model (LLM) to sift through, interpret and distill knowledge based on information found online.

Trending Now: 12 Totally Free Ways To Make Enough Passive Income To Quit Your Job

See Next: 8 Unusual Ways To Make Extra Money That Actually Work

And since AI chatbots are only getting more powerful, I figure I’d put Grok to the test and see if it can come up with some passive income ideas so I can start making more money while I sleep. Passive side gigs require upfront work but minimal ongoing involvement once established.

Below are Grok’s seven passive income ideas that you can begin this year to start making extra money — without getting a second job.

Also here are Grok’s top six side gig ideas.

Dividend Stock Investing

Grok suggested researching and purchasing shares in companies or funds that pay regular dividends (via apps like Robinhood or Vanguard). Once invested, you hold the stocks and receive quarterly payouts without daily management. For the rest of 2025, focus on stable sectors like tech or utilities for reliable yields.

Expected Earnings: 2% to 5% annual yield on your investment. For example, a $10,000 portfolio might generate $200 to $500 per year initially, scaling with compounding and additional investments.

Time Commitment: Five to 10 hours upfront for research and setup; one to two hours per quarter to review and reinvest.

Read This: I Asked ChatGPT for the Best Passive Income Ideas of 2025: Here’s What It Said

Creating and Selling Digital Products

Another passive income ideas Grok suggested was using tools like Canva or Google Docs to create downloadable items such as e-books, planners or stock graphics based on your expertise (like fitness guides or budgeting templates). Upload them to platforms like Etsy or Gumroad for automated sales. Luckily, AI-assisted design tools can speed up creation.

Expected Earnings: $500 to $5,000 per month once established, with top sellers earning $1,000 or more from a single product after building an audience. Keep in mind, initial sales may be lower ($100 to $500 a month).

Time Commitment: 20 to 40 hours upfront to create and market the product; two to five hours per month for updates and promotions.

Renting Out Unused Space or Assets

Next, Grok suggested listing spare space in your home (like a room via Airbnb) or assets (like a car via Turo) on peer-to-peer (P2P) platforms. Handle initial setup like photos and listings, then let bookings occur automatically with optional cleaning services. This is ideal for urban areas in 2025 with high demand for short-term rentals.

Expected Earnings: $300 to $1,500 per month for a room or parking spot, depending on location (Grok averaged $800 in mid-sized U.S. cities); car rentals can add $200 to $600 a month.

Time Commitment: 10 to 20 hours upfront for listings and preparations; five to 10 hours per month for coordination or maintenance (may be lower if you hire property management).

Affiliate Marketing Through a Blog or Niche Website

Another one of Grok’s passive income ideas was building a simple website (using WordPress) on a topic you’re knowledgeable about (e.g., personal finance or travel), write evergreen content and embed affiliate links to products (via Amazon Associates or ClickBank). Traffic comes from SEO, generating commissions on sales. Plus, you can integrate AI for content optimization.

Expected Earnings: $100 to $2,000 per month after six to 12 months, with successful sites earning $1,000 or more from 10,000 monthly visitors; Keep in mind, it may start slow at $0 to $200.

Time Commitment: 30 to 50 hours upfront for site setup and initial content; five to 10 hours per month for maintenance and new posts (AI can speed up this process).

Investing in Real Estate Investment Trusts (REITs)

Grok also said to buy shares in REITs through brokerage accounts (via Fidelity or ETFs like VNQ), which own and manage income-generating properties like apartments or malls. You earn dividends from rental income without direct ownership hassles. 2025 trends favor commercial and green energy REITs, according to FlexFunds.

Expected Earnings: 3% to 6% annual dividend yield; a $5,000 investment could yield $150 to $300 per year, plus potential appreciation.

Time Commitment: Five to 15 hours upfront for research and purchase; less than one hour per quarter to monitor performance.

Creating an Online Course

Develop a course on a platform like Udemy or Teachable, focusing on a skill you possess (coding, photography or personal finance). Record video lessons or create written content using tools like Zoom or Canva, then upload and market the course. Once live, sales are automated, with occasional updates needed. In 2025, demand for niche skills like AI basics or sustainable living is high.

Expected Earnings: $200 to $3,000 per month after gaining traction (six to 12 months), with top courses earning $5,000 or more monthly from 1,000 or more students at $20 to $50 per enrollment; initial earnings may be $50 to $500 a month.

Time Commitment: 40 to 60 hours upfront for course creation and marketing setup; three to five hours per month for updates, student engagement or promotions.

High-Yield Savings Accounts or Certificates of Deposit (CDs)

Deposit funds into a high-yield savings account or CD through online banks like Ally or Marcus by Goldman Sachs, which offer competitive interest rates in 2025 due to stable economic conditions. After depositing, the account earns interest automatically with no active management. This is ideal for low-risk, liquid passive income.

Expected Earnings: 3% to 4% annual percentage yield (APY); a $10,000 deposit could earn $300 to $400 per year. CDs may offer slightly higher rates ( like 4 to 4.5%) but lock funds for six to 18 months.

Time Commitment: Two to five hours upfront for research and account setup; less than one hour per year to monitor or renew CDs.

Editor’s note: Earnings estimates were provided by Grok and are approximate, highly variable and dependent on factors like location, effort, market conditions and initial investment.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked Grok for the Best Passive Income Ideas of 2025 — Here Are Grok’s Top 7

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.