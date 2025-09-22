I Asked Gemini Where To Retire on $2K a Month: Here’s What It Said

Gemini is Google’s in-house AI assistant and since it serves the world’s largest search engine, it gets quite a workout.

Since the Social Security Administration (SSA) reports that the average retiree receives $1,955.48 in monthly benefits, I couldn’t help but wonder if there were places that made it possible to retire on Social Security alone, even though the program was never meant to be a sole source of income.

See Next: Florida Alternatives: Experts Predict These 5 States Will Be Top Retirement Spots in 10 Years

For You: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

It started by lowering expectations with its opening sentence. “Retiring on $2,000 a month is a significant challenge,” Gemini wrote. However, Gemini found a silver lining. “It is possible with careful planning and by choosing a location with a low cost of living,” the chatbot wrote.

Below are a few places where the artificial intelligence (AI) said you can retire on $2,000 a month.

If You’re Able and Willing, Say Goodbye to the US

Unsurprisingly, the world’s wealthiest country is not a particularly cheap place to live. “Your options will depend heavily on whether you are willing to retire abroad or prefer to stay in the United States,” Gemini explained. “Many people find that their retirement income stretches much further in other countries. The cost of housing, food and healthcare can be significantly lower than in the U.S.”

It recommended the following countries for their low living costs, robust health care systems, beautiful scenery, fine weather, stable democracies, generous pension visas, use of the U.S. dollar or some combination of them all.

Check Out: 5 Cities Where You Can Retire for $2,000 a Month and Enjoy All Four Seasons

Portugal

Mexico

Costa Rica

Thailand

Panama

Ecuador

Gemini reminded anyone considering an international retirement to research visa requirements, healthcare access and the local expat community.

Staying Stateside? Find Inexpensive Cities in Low-Cost States

Next, Gemini advised retirees on a $2,000 monthly budget who won’t or can’t live abroad to temper their expectations, expect limited options and concentrate their search on the South and Midwest, where housing and living costs tend to be lower than the national average.

It identified several cities in six states, in particular.

Iowa

Waterloo

Dubuque

Coralville

Illinois

Freeport

Ottawa

Kansas

Hutchinson

Wichita

Texas

El Paso

College Station

Ohio

Parma Heights

Willoughby Hills

North Royalton

Pennsylvania

Uniontown

Pittsburgh

You’ll Have To Be Thrifty Regardless of Your Location

Whether you land in Portugal or the Cleveland suburbs, Gemini reminded retirees that a $2,000 monthly budget requires you to be very disciplined with your finances.

It recommended strict budgeting, downsizing to smaller, more affordable housing and choosing public transportation over vehicle ownership.

No, Gemini cannot help you pack — but it can help you strategize for smart, cost-effective moving. All you have to do is ask.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked Gemini Where To Retire on $2K a Month: Here’s What It Said

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.