I Asked ChatGPT the Worst Place for the Middle Class To Live: Here’s What It Said

GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT this intentionally vague query: “Where’s the worst place in the U.S. for a middle-class household to live?”

It replied with a precise answer that included a “worst” city and four runners-up. Introducing its answer, the AI summarized its criteria: “The ‘worst’ place in the U.S. for a middle-class household to live depends on how you define ‘worst’ — but if we’re talking about cost of living relative to income, tax burden, housing affordability, and quality of life, a few places consistently rank as extremely difficult for middle-class families.”

Here’s what it said was the worst place for the middle class to live.

The Worst Place for the Middle Class

The chatbot replied that San Francisco is the worst place in the U.S. for the middle class to live.

To explain its answer, it cited the following data points:

Sky-high housing costs: Median home prices exceed $1.2 million ($1,295,237, according to Zillow).

Median home prices exceed $1.2 million ($1,295,237, according to Zillow). Middle class squeezed out: Many families earning $150,000 or more still struggle.

Many families earning $150,000 or more still struggle. Taxes and expenses: There are high state income taxes, childcare, insurance and grocery costs.

There are high state income taxes, childcare, insurance and grocery costs. Limited space: Even modest homes or apartments are unaffordable or overcrowded.

Liam Hunt researches family finances and incomes at IncomeInsider.org, and pointed out that the problems go deeper than housing costs.

“A $200,000 household income sounds substantial but can barely afford a basic middle-class lifestyle when the median home price costs $1.3 million,” he said. “Not to mention childcare costs, which in locales like San Francisco and New York City can easily cost what a typical American family would spend on a mortgage.” High-priced cities come with high-priced labor, after all.

Runner-Up ‘Worst Cities’

ChatGPT provided a list of four runners-up as well to round out its bottom five cities for the middle class.

Ranking second worst, the AI called out New York City for its unaffordable housing, high taxes and high cost of essentials. It also noted that “transportation, schooling and safety vary wildly by neighborhood.”

Ben Mizes, real estate expert and founder of Clever Offers, expanded on ChatGPT’s point. “Manhattan renters average over $4,000/month for a one-bedroom; three-bedrooms go for nearly $7,000/month. Meanwhile, infant care can run from $18,000 to $26,000 per year, a staggering increase in just a few years.”

Completing its rankings of the worst five cities, the AI listed Honolulu, Los Angeles and Boston. It summarized its reasoning by pointing to high tax rates for middle earners, long average commutes exceeding 45 minutes, high housing costs relative to incomes, high childcare costs and “public school performance versus property tax burden mismatch.”

Based on those quantitative metrics, these five cities certainly rank among the most challenging for middle-class households. But that doesn’t tell the whole story either, to be fair to these major metros.

ChatGPT Missed Some Nuances

ChatGPT did an admirable job trying to answer a vague question with a precise answer. Human experts had some more nuanced replies, however.

“ChatGPT identified some great metrics, but the human side of financial planning goes deeper,” Mizes explained. “These five cities also offer exceptional career opportunities, cultural experiences, public amenities and social networks that many families value enough to justify the high costs.”

Dr. Tyeshia Redden teaches urban planning at the University of Toronto, and similarly pointed to the AI’s lack of nuance. “The state income tax response is interesting as it doesn’t elaborate on the higher public spending on social services and infrastructures — the idea that residents pay more but also get more. The Massachusetts public healthcare system comes to mind for Boston, by way of example,” she said.

Are these five cities the worst places in the nation for the middle class to live? They’re certainly some of the most expensive for middle-class families, which add to the challenge of living there on a budget. But they also come with some qualitative amenities that aren’t as easily measured by an AI.

