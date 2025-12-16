I Asked ChatGPT Which Jobs AI Won’t Replace — Here’s What It Said

Given the speed and scale that artificial intelligence is transforming the workplace, it’s no wonder that Americans — especially those working in positions vulnerable to replacement by AI — are anxious about the future of their jobs.

But unless AI completely takes over the learned behaviors, responsibilities and expectations that shape how individuals act in different contexts, there will be jobs that remain safe from the hypothetical AI takeover.

We asked the most popular chatbot, ChatGPT, what types of jobs AI won’t be able to replace and it came up with these six.

Jobs That Won’t Be Replaced By AI, According to ChatGPT

Jobs Requiring Emotional Intelligence and Human Connection

ChatGPT: “These roles require human compassion, listening skills and real emotional presence — not just information or analysis.”

Emotional intelligence (EI) is recognized more and more as a crucial and strategic skill for the modern workforce. Described by the World Economic Forum as a complex quality that “affects how we manage behavior, navigate social complexities and make personal decisions that achieve positive results,” EI jobs that rely on the empathetic connection between humans won’t be easily dismissed.

Creative and Artistic Professions

ChatGPT: “Humans connect through meaning, story and originality — areas where AI assists but can’t lead authentically.”

With generative imagery already replicating famous artists and animators, it doesn’t take much imagination to envision a future where creative arts have become indistinct from human-made efforts. But as Forbes recently put it, “Creativity is a human exercise, and it’s not easily replicated by generative AI.” It’s equally easy to foresee how difficult it would be for artificial intelligence to replicate the process of art, with its constant changes of mind and what goes into choosing the right word or paint stroke.

Skilled Trades and Hands-On Jobs

ChatGPT: “AI can’t (yet) climb ladders, fix leaky pipes or cut hair with empathy and precision.”

AI may enhance the careers of trade professionals as these workers continue to apply new tech to their tasks. However, blue-collar jobs might prove to be the safest within America’s workforce. Many hands-on skills can’t be replicated by machines, and AI can’t replace real-time problem-solving.

Leadership, Strategy and Management

ChatGPT: “These jobs require moral reasoning, creativity and strategic thinking that AI tools can inform but not replace.”

AI can aid pretty much any position, but Psychology Today noted that if you’re a manager or supervisor whose job value revolves around tasks, scheduling and busywork instead of “coaching, clarity and meaning,” AI might expose weaknesses, and could very well take your job.

Jobs Focused on Community, Ethics and Humanity

ChatGPT: “These roles blend ethics, empathy and complex societal understanding.”

Many people these days seek jobs that reflect their values and prioritize contributing to a person’s or community’s well-being. Challenging and rewarding jobs that focus on community, ethics and humanity can be found in every industry and include positions like social workers, human rights officers and policy ethicists, who might now need to evaluate and guide the development of AI for organizations.

Jobs That Work With AI, Not Against It

ChatGPT: “These roles will evolve — but workers who adapt will remain indispensable.”

ChatGPT lists digital marketers, data analysts and cybersecurity experts as positions that can benefit by seeing AI as a tool, rather than as a rival or obstacle. Talking to Forbes back in January, Deloitte Chief Futurist Mike Bechtel said, “This ain’t robots coming for jobs. This is tools used mindfully, changing the world for the better, faster.”

