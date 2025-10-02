I Asked ChatGPT Which Bills Should Never Be Put on Autopay: Here’s What It Said

Autopay might sound great in theory — after all, less thought into scheduling payments can mean less stress and forgotten monthly bills. But autopay isn’t foolproof and sometimes, manual scheduling may be the way to go.

I asked ChatGPT about which bills should never be put on autopay and it shared six types of situations.

Fluctuating Bills

ChatGPT included utility bills, cell phone bills and credit card bills in this category because “these amounts can spike unexpectedly due to rate hikes, leaks, overages or seasonal usage, so you risk overpaying without noticing.”

Conversely, some experts recommend using autopay for these bills for busy or forgetful people — but not always. An overdraft charge can be just as painful to your bank account as a late charge.

“The real advantage (of autopay) is for the card issuer because they’re more likely to get paid,” said John Ulzheimer, a credit expert who previously worked at Equifax and FICO, in U.S. News & World Report.

Error-Prone Bills

Medical bills, contractor invoices and cable/internet bills can often include incorrect charges and fees. Avoid the hassle of needing to go back to resolve the mistake after an autopay is already processed.

“It’s good practice to check your accounts at least once a month for any discrepancies or fraudulent charges,” said Rikin Shah, financial advisor and CEO of GetSure, in Reader’s Digest.

Bills That Depend on Disputes or Adjustments

Autopay can put you in a tough spot if you’re in the middle of contesting a charge or deciding whether to continue a service. Having the foresight to pause on an insurance claim or membership renewal you’re thinking about canceling can help you avoid unwanted charges.

Subscriptions You’re Monitoring

Recurring streaming and subscriptions make charges easy to forget — especially when you’re not using them. A Self Financial survey found that in 2023, 54.6% of respondents had at least one subscription service they weren’t using that they were paying for. In 2024 that number increased to 85.7% of respondents.

Large, Irregular Bills

Whether it’s property taxes, tuition or annual insurance reimbursements, large, irregular bills can throw off your monthly financial rhythm. Experts tend to agree, suggesting that you only set up autopay for large, regular bills with fixed amounts like a mortgage or car payment so you avoid overdrafts. You may also want to set aside regular time to review your bills that are not on autopay.

Bills Tied To Expiring Promotional Rates

From internet plans to certain types of loans, the best rates don’t often last. You can avoid the sticker shock of post-promo rates by avoiding autopay and auto-renew.

