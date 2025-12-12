President Donald Trump has proposed the idea of sending U.S. citizens who meet a certain income limit a $2,000 dividend refund check from tariff revenue. If the checks were to be sent in 2026, the extra money could help with living expenses, but if your living expenses are covered, you could also invest that extra money into assets. That way, your money can compound over time.

It’s not always easy to make investment decisions. GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT about some ways one could invest the money. Unsurprisingly, the artificial intelligence (AI) model hesitated to give specific advice, mentioning that the optimal decision depends on financial goals, risk tolerance, time horizon, taxes and other factors. However, ChatGPT gave broad suggestions that you could consider for your portfolio.

A Broad, Dividend-Focused ETF Is a Great Way To Start

ChatGPT suggested a broad, dividend-focused exchange-traded fund (ETF). Investing in passively managed ETFs can generate positive returns with low expense ratios.

ChatGPT specifically named the Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) as a starting point. This ETF has approximately 100 stocks in various sectors, including energy, consumer staples, healthcare and industrial.

If you focus on dividend stocks, dividend reinvestment is a good option. ChatGPT said that many investors use a dividend reinvestment plan to grow their portfolios over time. That way, each quarterly dividend payout grows as you buy more shares with your dividends and companies raise their payouts.

Diversify Your Portfolio

A dividend ETF can diversify your portfolio quite nicely, but it still may not be enough. ChatGPT suggested investing in multiple funds and companies across several sectors. That way, if one of the funds or individual stock picks performs poorly, your portfolio’s winners can mitigate your losses.

Investors can research companies and buy stocks, but ETFs could make it a lot easier. These funds allow you to invest in sectors and themes rather than individual companies. You can also get exposure to entire sectors instead of risking that you pick the one slow mover in a high-demand industry.

Use Tax-Advantaged Accounts

The potential $2,000 Trump dividend refund check could also go into a retirement account like a traditional IRA or a Roth 401(k). ChatGPT suggested prioritizing investments in these accounts since they come with tax benefits. Traditional retirement accounts let you defer taxes, while Roth plans grow tax-free.

You can end up with a higher tax bill than necessary if you don’t contribute to these accounts. Saving money on taxes also gives you more money to compound, which can set you up for a better retirement.

Assess Your Financial Situation

ChatGPT emphasized knowing your risk tolerance and financial situation before deciding what to do with the money. While the details of these possible checks are unclear, it doesn’t hurt to be prepared. Investors can prepare by establishing their long-term financial goals and knowing what type of investments align with their risk tolerance.

You don’t need all of the answers right now, and your investment criteria can change over time. Investing is often better than letting the money sit in a checking account, where it’s bound to lose purchasing power due to inflation.

Editor’s note on political coverage: GOBankingRates is nonpartisan and strives to cover all aspects of the economy objectively and present balanced reports on politically focused finance stories. You can find more coverage of this topic on GOBankingRates.com.

