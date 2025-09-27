By now many people have heard of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrency, even if they still don’t quite understand how it works. While cryptocurrency can be a confusing concept, one thing about it is quite clear: its value is astronomical. If you bought in the early days you’d probably be able to retire quite wealthy today.

So I asked ChatGPT to break it down for me: When would I be able to retire if I bought Bitcoin in 2010? I fed ChatGPT my age (cough, middle-aged, cough) and here’s what it said.

Bitcoin’s Value in 2010

In 2010, Bitcoin (BTC) traded at around $0.06 per BTC on average (never cracking more than $1 that year), because the world — certainly not me! — had no concept that someday cryptocurrencies would be in demand. Flash to now, mid-2025, Bitcoin is trading at approximately $60,000 per BTC (it fluctuates, but ChatGPT is using a round number for ease).

So: If you had bought one Bitcoin in 2010 for $0.06, it would be worth $60,000 today.

When Could I Retire If I’d Bought Bitcoin in 2010?

If I follow the general retirement advice that one should retire with at least $1.5 million, which ChatGPT called “a fairly conservative nest egg for early retirement,” I’d need to have minimum 25 BTC to get to $1.5 million. “Thus, if you bought just $1.50 worth of Bitcoin in 2010 (25 BTC), and held it until today, you could theoretically retire with $1.5 million in 2025,” ChatGPT wrote.

That means someone my age who invested even modestly in Bitcoin in 2010 could very realistically be retiring right now.

Of course, there are some assumptions within this, that ChatGPT pointed out:

You held your BTC through extreme volatility.

You didn’t lose access to your wallet (a common fate).

You sold at or near peak (or today’s) value.

If I had bought $100 worth of Bitcoin in 2010, here’s how the numbers shake out:

$100 / $0.06 = 1,666 BTC

1,666 BTC x $60,000 = ~$100 million

I wouldn’t just be retired, ChatGPT wrote, I’d be “ultra-retired.”

So while theoretically one can be a Bitcoin millionaire in retirement, how realistic is it to actually cash out this money? ChatGPT explained.

The Truth of Cashing Out Large Bitcoin Holdings

While I could cash out my theoretical BTC millions, it’s not as simply as just hitting “sell” on Coinbase and expecting a wire transfer for $60 million the next day, ChatGPT warned.

Why?

Liquidity risk : BTC’s price is controlled by how it moves in the market. Selling too much at once could drop the price, especially on lower-volume exchanges.

: BTC’s price is controlled by how it moves in the market. Selling too much at once could drop the price, especially on lower-volume exchanges. Exchange limits : Most exchanges have daily and/or weekly withdrawal limits, with a few exceptions. Most of these are in the low-to-mid six figures for an individual investor.

: Most exchanges have daily and/or weekly withdrawal limits, with a few exceptions. Most of these are in the low-to-mid six figures for an individual investor. Banking issues: Even if you could withdraw $10 million tomorrow, your bank might freeze or reject the transfer or flag it for compliance review.

Don’t Forget Taxes

Capital gains taxes on earnings like these are steep — I’d be paying both federal and state taxes. So I’d have to hold a lot to cash out, pay taxes and still have enough to retire on. If I cashed out, say, $5 million in BTC, I could owe as much as $1 million in taxes (or more, depending on location and strategy).

How BTC Holders Cash Out

In truth, to cash out at that level requires a variety of strategies, from over-the-counter brokers (like Coinbase or Genesis) who can sell big amounts of BTC without tanking its price, to gradual liquidation or taking out cash loans that are crypto-backed.

In Summary

ChatGPT cut to the chase, writing, “While it’s technically possible to cash out a large Bitcoin fortune today, doing so isn’t as simple as clicking ‘sell.'”

You’d navigate withdrawal limits and tax liabilities if you try to do it yourself. So yes, the theoretical version of me who wisely bought Bitcoin in 2010 could retire now, but it would require careful planning, professional help and patience.

Now if only my past self could time travel back and buy some Nvidia stock, too.

