America’s progressive tax system is based on graduated brackets that require higher earners to pay a larger percentage of their income than lower earners — at least on paper.

I asked ChatGPT what would happen if the upper class paid taxes at the same rate as the lower class, and it explained that the rich would pay more, not less, if the law were changed to even the rates. In fact, it wrote that “the U.S. economy and society would experience major shifts.”

Here’s what it told me.

The Effective Rate Looks Nothing Like the Progressive Brackets

ChatGPT explained that, thanks to loopholes and deductions, the effective tax rate — what people actually pay — looks more like the following table than the familiar IRS brackets that levy a 10% income tax on the lowest earners and 37% on the highest.

Income Group Average Effective Tax Rate Bottom 20% (low income) 10% to 14% Middle 20% 15% to 18% Top 1% 25% to 27% Top 0.01% 23% or lower due to loopholes and capital gains

ChatGPT summed it up with this: “Despite progressive tax brackets, effective tax rates (what people actually pay after deductions) show that the wealthiest often pay less than their tax bracket — especially if their income comes from investments taxed at lower rates (e.g., capital gains, dividends, carried interest).”

What Would Change If Everyone Paid the Same Rate?

The AI platform created a hypothetical scenario where all Americans paid the same effective rate of 20%. It came up with four dramatic changes that could result. The following is a verbatim recounting of its synopsis.

1. Massive Revenue Increase

The ultra-wealthy would pay dramatically more.

The top 1% currently hold over 20% of total income and over 40% of wealth.

Equalizing their rates with lower earners could generate $500 billion to $1 trillion per year in added federal revenue.

This alone could fully fund universal pre-K, child care and perhaps even universal health coverage — without raising anyone else’s taxes.

2. Reduced Deficit and Debt

The U.S. deficit would shrink significantly.

Interest on debt could fall over time, freeing up more government funds for infrastructure, education or emergency reserves.

3. Simpler, Fairer Tax Code

With fewer loopholes and income-type preferences (like lower capital gains rates), the tax code would become simpler and more equitable.

4. Behavioral and Economic Reactions

Wealthy individuals and corporations might:

Shift income offshore, increase tax avoidance

Reduce investment (if capital gains are taxed higher)

Lobby aggressively to reinstate preferential treatment



It’s Much Better To Be Rich Today Than 50 Years Ago

The platform then provided historical context that puts today’s tax framework in perspective with this verbatim response.

In the 1950s-’60s, the top marginal tax rate in the U.S. was over 90%, and the economy grew rapidly.

Today, the top 1% pay a smaller share of their wealth and income than they did 40 to 50 years ago.

So the real impact is less about “raising the rich to poor’s rate” and more about closing loopholes that let the rich pay less than their tax bracket.

Summary

ChatGPT closed by summarizing its report with the following word-for-word synopsis.

If the rich paid the same effective rate as the poor:

Massive new federal revenue

Potential for big public investments or deficit reduction

Greater tax fairness

Possible economic tradeoffs from investment shifts or tax planning

