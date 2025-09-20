I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Social Security Ran Out: Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario

Social Security is often described as the backbone of retirement income in America. But what if that backbone broke? I asked ChatGPT what would happen if Social Security were to run out completely — not reduced, not delayed, but gone.

Read Next: Social Security Benefits Might Be Harder To Qualify for in the Future: Here’s What You Need To Know

Learn More: 6 Safe Accounts Proven to Grow Your Money Up to 13x Faster

The artificial intelligence (AI) tool didn’t sugarcoat it: The worst-case scenario would create ripple effects far beyond retirees.

Also see what Social Security might look like in 2050.

Millions of Americans Would Lose a Financial Lifeline

“Social Security supports more than 70 million Americans, including retirees, disabled individuals, and survivors,” ChatGPT explained. “If it were to run out completely, millions would lose a primary or sole source of income.”

According to the Social Security Administration, Social Security benefits make up about 31% of income for people over 65. Without it, many could be pushed below the poverty line, especially those without savings, pensions or family support.

Check Out: 3 Little-Known Social Security Rules That Could Save You Thousands

A Surge in Poverty and Homelessness

In the worst-case scenario, ChatGPT warned, the U.S. could see a sharp rise in senior poverty, homelessness, and reliance on social safety nets like food assistance or Medicaid. “With fewer funds to go around, the strain on state and federal welfare systems would grow significantly,” it added.

Middle-aged workers would likely face new burdens, as they’d be forced to financially support aging parents while still raising families and trying to save for their own retirements, potentially creating a “sandwich generation crisis.”

Markets and the Economy Could Take a Hit

The shock wouldn’t be limited to households. ChatGPT also predicted economic aftershocks: “A sudden disappearance of Social Security would reduce consumer spending, especially among seniors, which could negatively impact the broader economy.”

The housing market could also feel the strain if more retirees were forced to sell homes or downsize quickly.

Younger Workers Would Lose Confidence in the System

Even younger generations, who often believe Social Security won’t be there for them anyway, would feel the fallout.

“Without Social Security, trust in government-backed programs would erode,” ChatGPT said, “leading to uncertainty about Medicare, disability benefits, and future retirement planning.”

Is This Likely To Happen? Not Exactly

While this is worst-case scenario, it’s extremely unlikely that Social Security would run out entirely. What’s more likely is a reduction in benefits if lawmakers fail to address funding shortfalls by the 2030s.

Still, ChatGPT’s insights serve as a sobering reminder: If we want to avoid this kind of collapse, proactive reform may be essential — and the clock is ticking.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Social Security Ran Out: Here’s the Worst-Case Scenario

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.