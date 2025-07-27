Elon Musk’s net worth recently broke $400 billion, although it dropped back down to $364 billion as of this writing in mid-July, according to the Bloomberg Billionaire Index. Much of this wealth is held in shares of Tesla stock; Musk owns 13% of the company, according to AInvest.com. This means the tech mogul’s net worth fluctuates wildly based on Tesla’s success.

It can be hard to fathom having so much money that losing $40 billion overnight is just an average day. But what if Musk shared all his money with everyone in the U.S.? Would it change people’s lives?

We asked ChatGPT what would happen if Elon Musk’s wealth was evenly distributed across America.

Elon Musk’s Wealth Spread Out Across the US

Calling it a “fun thought experiment,” ChatGPT first broke down the math for me based on data I provided from the U.S. Census Bureau and the Federal Reserve.

Elon Musk’s net worth: $364 billion

$364 billion U.S. population: 340.11 million

$364,000,000,000 ÷ 340,110,000 = approximately $1,070.36 per person

So, if Elon Musk’s entire net worth were evenly distributed among everyone in the U.S., each person would get about $1,070.

Do You Want To Be a ‘Thousandaire’?

Summarizing exactly what would change in everyday life for most Americans, ChatGPT said, “not much.”

The AI added, “It could help pay down a small debt, cover a rent payment or buy groceries for a couple months.”

ChatGPT’s numbers were a bit off, since the average rent across all bedrooms and property types is $2,100, according to Zillow.com. The AI was more accurate with grocery costs, since USDA figures suggest a family of four would spend $995 per month on a “thrifty” food plan, while a single adult could spend anywhere from roughly $250 per month to $468 per month, depending on their age, gender and whether they choose a “thrifty,” “low-cost,” “moderate” or “liberal” plan.

But the spirit of ChatGPT’s assessment was correct. “It’s not life-changing money for most people. It’s more of a temporary boost than a systemic solution to economic inequality,” it said.

Economic Ripples

While the extra cash could help families, it could also create short-term inflation, similar to what the U.S. experienced during the pandemic, according to ChatGPT.

“Flooding the economy with that much money — even just $1,070 per person — could cause short-term inflation, especially if everyone spent it at once. Think of how stimulus checks impacted spending during the pandemic,” ChatGPT surmised.

However, during the pandemic, American families received a total of $814 billion, more than double Musk’s total wealth. I pressed ChatGPT on this point, sharing that tax refunds, which averaged more than $3,000 per tax return in 2025, don’t cause short-term inflation.

ChatGPT shifted its stance: “Inflation mainly needs larger, sustained demand increases, often alongside supply constraints — like during the pandemic,” it said.

It would be more like we all received an unexpected tax refund, courtesy of Mr. Musk. And since it falls under the IRS limit for gifts, it would be tax-free.

The Ethics

However, there are still issues with redistributing the massive wealth of a single individual. ChatGPT was correct on this point. “There’s no legal or ethical mechanism to seize and redistribute wealth like this in the U.S.,” ChatGPT said.

Plus, as the generative AI pointed out, “Most of his wealth isn’t liquid, so pulling it off would be like trying to cash in stock in a company while crashing its value at the same time.”

So…What About Elon?

Now that we know that redistributing Musk’s wealth wouldn’t really move the needle for most people, it was tempting to ask ChatGPT: “What would be likely to happen to Elon AND Tesla, SpaceX, X and all his kids if he suddenly woke up broke?”

“Let’s play it out,” ChatGPT said. “Musk wakes up broke, just like the rest of us, with a crisp $1,070 in his Venmo account. $1,070 might cover a week’s worth of organic formula and one tutoring session, at best. Grimes and the other moms might have thoughts. Or lawsuits.”

As for Musk’s companies, ChatGPT said, “Tesla and SpaceX might survive — but the myth of Musk probably wouldn’t. His companies could stabilize under new leadership, but his personal brand would take the biggest hit.”

He continued, “Elon waking up broke would be the ultimate test of the ‘bootstraps’ myth. Would he rebuild an empire from scratch, or fade into Silicon Valley obscurity? He’s undeniably brilliant, but success like his also depends on timing, luck and access — all things he wouldn’t have as a broke guy with a dozen kids. More likely? He’d be doing TED Talks and writing a bestselling book titled ‘How I Lost $364 Billion and Found Myself.’“

Final Words From ChatGPT

We rounded out the conversation getting serious again. Would redistributing Elon Musk’s wealth really help Americans?

“A one-time boost like that might help with a bill or two — but it also shows how wealth redistribution from a single billionaire wouldn’t solve systemic issues,” the AI wisely concluded. “Real change comes from better wages, smarter policy and long-term solutions — not just dividing up Musk’s stock portfolio.”

