I Asked ChatGPT What Would Happen If Billionaires Paid Taxes at the Same Rate as the Average Hawaii Resident

Hawaii residents pay some of the highest tax burdens in America. I wondered what would happen if billionaires had to match that rate, so I asked ChatGPT to run the numbers.

The AI came back with detailed calculations showing it would raise billions annually, but the exact amount depends on assumptions about how billionaires actually earn income. Here’s what ChatGPT predicted would happen.

The Hawaii Tax Baseline

The average Hawaii resident pays roughly 14% of their income in combined state and local taxes, making it one of the highest-burden states in the country. That’s the number ChatGPT used as the target rate for billionaires.

U.S. billionaires collectively hold between $5.5 trillion and $6.6 trillion in wealth depending on which list you reference. But wealth and income are different things, which is where the calculations get complicated.

Current effective tax rates for billionaires vary wildly in estimates. Some academic research shows rates as low as 2% when measuring against economic income, while other analyses put billionaire rates closer to 24%. That massive spread reflects disagreement about what counts as income and how to measure it.

The Key Question: Realized Versus Unrealized Income

ChatGPT explained that taxes apply to realized income, not wealth sitting in stock portfolios. Billionaires don’t pay taxes on their Tesla or Amazon shares until they sell them and realize gains.

The AI ran two scenarios based on different assumptions about how much billionaire wealth gets converted to taxable income annually.

Conservative Scenario: 1% Realized

If billionaires realize just 1% of their wealth as taxable income each year, that translates to $55 billion to $66 billion in annual income across all U.S. billionaires.

Applying Hawaii’s 14% tax rate to that income produces $7.7 billion to $9.2 billion in annual tax revenue. If current collections sit around 2% (the low estimate), the extra revenue gain would be roughly $6.6 billion to $7.9 billion per year.

ChatGPT wrote that if billionaires already pay closer to 24% currently, this policy might actually cut their taxes rather than raise them.

Higher Scenario: 5% Realized

If billionaires realize 5% of wealth annually — through capital gains, dividends, business income and salaries — that creates $275 billion to $330 billion in taxable income.

Taxing that at 14% generates $38.5 billion to $46.2 billion yearly. Compared to a 2% current effective rate, the extra revenue would be $33 billion to $39.6 billion annually.

ChatGPT emphasized that these numbers assume taxing income, not wealth itself. A 14% wealth tax would produce vastly larger revenues but face serious legal and implementation challenges.

What Billions in New Revenue Could Do

The AI contextualized these numbers by explaining what tens of billions could actually fund. That amount could expand popular programs like child care, housing subsidies or climate initiatives. It could reduce federal deficits meaningfully without solving budget gaps entirely.

For perspective, $35 billion annually represents significant money but not transformative on the scale of total federal spending. It’s enough to make real differences in targeted areas without revolutionizing government finances completely.

The Behavioral Response Problem

ChatGPT warned that revenue projections assume billionaires just accept higher taxes passively. Reality would look different.

“Tax planning and avoidance would rise,” the AI predicted. Wealthy individuals have access to sophisticated tax strategies that increase when rates go up. More income gets deferred, routed through different structures or compensated in ways that minimize tax liability.

The AI explained that higher statutory rates typically increase avoidance efforts unless enforcement and law design get tightened simultaneously. Some billionaires might change residence, shift how they extract income or retain more earnings in companies rather than taking personal income.

These behavioral changes reduce actual revenue collected below theoretical projections. The gap between what the math suggests and what enforcement captures can be substantial.

Political and Legal Reality

ChatGPT didn’t sugarcoat the political challenges. “Billionaires and their companies have political influence; policy would likely face litigation and strong lobbying,” the AI stated.

Any serious attempt to raise billionaire tax rates triggers immediate legal challenges, massive lobbying campaigns and potential constitutional questions depending on implementation details. Wealth taxes face particularly steep legal hurdles compared to income taxes.

The AI suggested more feasible approaches include raising rates on realized capital gains, increasing top marginal brackets or creating surtaxes. Each option has different enforceability trade-offs and economic side effects.

What This Actually Means

ChatGPT’s bottom line was clear: Making billionaires pay Hawaii-level tax rates on their annual income would raise billions to tens of billions yearly. The exact number depends heavily on how much billionaire wealth converts to taxable income each year.

That’s meaningful money: enough to fund specific programs and make targeted differences. But it’s not enough to solve federal budget challenges or transform government capacity fundamentally.

The AI distinguished between taxing income flows versus taxing wealth stocks. Taxing 14% of annual income generates billions. Taxing 14% of total wealth generates hundreds of billions but faces implementation problems that might make it politically impossible.

What Would Actually Happen

Based on ChatGPT’s analysis, here’s the realistic outcome if this policy passed:

New revenue would flow in; somewhere between $7 billion and $40 billion annually depending on assumptions. That money would fund popular programs or reduce deficits modestly.

Simultaneously, tax avoidance would spike. Billionaires would hire more accountants, restructure compensation and potentially relocate. Some projected revenue would never materialize.

Legal challenges would tie up implementation for years. Courts would decide whether specific mechanisms violate constitutional protections or property rights.

Political backlash would be intense. Lobbying would seek carve-outs, delays or full repeal. Media campaigns would frame the policy as either long-overdue fairness or destructive class warfare.

The end result would probably collect less than projections suggest but a lot more than nothing.

