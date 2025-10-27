I Asked ChatGPT What Will Happen To Inflation If the Fed Keeps Cutting Interest Rates: Here’s What It Said

The Federal Reserve has been in the spotlight lately as it cut interest rates to keep the economy moving. But what does this mean for inflation? To get a clear picture, GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT what would happen to inflation if the Fed kept cutting rates. The answer was straightforward: “If the Federal Reserve keeps cutting interest rates, inflation will likely rise. How much depends on how fast and how far those rate cuts go.”

Let’s break down what ChatGPT said and what it could mean for your wallet.

Cheaper Borrowing Can Boost Spending

“Lower interest rates make it cheaper to borrow money, including mortgages, car loans, credit cards and business loans,” according to ChatGPT.

When it’s easier and cheaper to borrow, people tend to spend more. They could buy homes, upgrade cars or invest in business expansions. That extra spending would likely increase demand across the economy.

But when demand grows faster than supply, prices go up. “If demand grows faster than supply, prices tend to rise, pushing inflation higher,” ChatGPT explained.

Lower Rates Discourage Saving

ChatGPT also noted that “when rates are low, savings accounts and bonds pay less interest.” That might be good news for borrowers, but it’s not ideal for savers. When people earn less from saving, they’re more likely to spend their money or invest it elsewhere.

“People are more likely to spend their money or invest it in riskier assets, which again increases demand and can lift prices,” ChatGPT said.

A Weaker Dollar Adds More Pressure

When the Fed cuts rates, the U.S. dollar tends to weaken compared with other currencies, per ChatGPT. It explained that rate cuts can weaken the U.S. dollar as investors look for higher returns in other places.

A weaker dollar also makes imported goods more expensive for Americans. That means higher prices on store shelves and more inflation pressure from imported goods. “A weaker dollar makes imported goods more expensive, adding imported inflation to the mix,” ChatGPT said.

The Timing and Pace Matter

Rate cuts aren’t always bad news for inflation. In fact, they can help during economic slowdowns. “In the short term, rate cuts can help prevent or soften a recession by encouraging spending and investment,” ChatGPT noted.

If the economy is slowing and people are cutting back on spending, lower rates can help stabilize things by giving consumers and businesses a boost. But if the economy is strong, cutting rates too aggressively can backfire. “If the economy is already running hot, continued rate cuts can overheat it and make inflation worse,” ChatGPT said.

