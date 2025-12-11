I Asked ChatGPT What the Richest People Never Waste Money On: 10 Things the Middle Class Can Learn

Lots of people aspire to get rich, but once you have wealth, how do you ensure that you keep it, grow it, and pass it along to the next generation?

The answer is that you don’t waste money on things you do not need. Oftentimes, the middle class can find themselves in debt or not saving enough and citing that as the cause for not ascending into a higher level of financial prosperity.

For experimental purposes, GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT what the richest people never waste money on and here are ten things the middle class can learn. Directly responding to the prompt, ChatGPT stated: “Rich people tend to be strategic about their spending, and while individual preferences vary, there are a few things they commonly avoid wasting money on.”

Here are those things ChatGPT noted.

Depreciating Assets

In ChatGPT’s vast knowledge, the rich know that luxury cars, expensive clothing or anything that loses value quickly is often to avoid being purchased unless it’s part of a well-thought-out investment strategy or a passion.

Impulsive Purchases

Many wealthy individuals are careful with their money and don’t make spur-of-the-moment decisions, according to ChatGPT, adding that the rich “tend to research before buying anything significant.”

Excessive Consumer Goods

Instead of buying tons of trendy gadgets or designer goods that have little lasting value, ChatGPT found that rich people prioritize purchases that bring long-term utility or joy.

Bad Debt

According to ChatGPT, the wealthy avoid credit card debt or high-interest loans, often preferring to pay cash for purchases or taking on low-interest, investment-driven debt.

Unnecessary Subscriptions

Rich people might trim subscriptions or memberships that don’t provide value, even if they’re relatively inexpensive, with ChatGPT noting that this is “all about efficiency.”

Sunk Costs

Wealthy individuals tend to avoid “throwing good money after bad,” in the words of ChatGPT, meaning they are unlikely to keep paying for something that’s already lost its value. Examples of this are a failed business or investment opportunity.

Fads and Trends

Wealthy people, based on what ChatGPT found, usually stay away from fleeting trends or anything they view as a passing phase. The AI bot added that the rich are “more likely to invest in timeless assets or opportunities.”

Luxury for Luxury’s Sake

ChatGPT described that while financially successful people may indulge in high-end experiences or items, it’s often with careful consideration of quality, utility or personal value — not just for the sake of showing off.

Not Investing in Knowledge

“Education or self-improvement is never seen as a waste of money,” ChatGPT highlighted, pointing out that the rich might invest in mentors, courses or experiences that build their skills or network.

Not Paying for Expertise

ChatGPT explained that the rich tend to outsource tasks where experts can save them time or money in the long run, such as financial advisors, lawyers or accountants.

“This avoids costly mistakes and poor decisions,” ChatGPT summarized.

