I Asked ChatGPT What Retirees Should Never Stop Buying — Here’s What It Said

Retirees looking to cut costs might be looking to go out to dinner less, take fewer vacations or buy fewer gadgets for around the house. Some retirees might be asking ChatGPT to balance their budgets and tell them what not to spend money on, but what about the items that you should always spend money on? Even the most frugal retiree might be tempted to stop buying these items, but below we explore why ChatGPT said you shouldn’t.

Healthcare and Preventative Care

A report from the Employee Benefits Research Institute said that a retired couple could spend as much as $413,000 on health expenses during the course of their retirement. Though that seems like a lot of money, ChatGPT said it’s money worth spending. According to ChatGPT, retirees should never skimp on regular check-ups, screenings, dental care, vision care, prescriptions, health insurance or Medicare Advantage/Medigap coverage.

Nutritious Food

All bodies-but especially aging ones-need nourishing food to function properly. ChatGPT recommended retirees spend money on foods that support bone, heart and brain health, even if they cost more than less nutrient dense foods. The examples given were foods like fresh produce, lean proteins and whole grains to stay satiated. In addition, ChatGPT recommended staying hydrated and using electrolyte mixes if needed.

Safe and Comfortable Living Essentials

As retirees get older, they might need more accommodations in the home to keep themselves protected. ChatGPT gave grab bars, nonslip rugs and better lighting as examples of home upgrades that might need to be made for retirees to live better. According to Homewyse, grab bars might cost nearly $400 to install, but the peace of mind is well worth it. Nonslip rugs and brighter bulbs are cheaper fixes that can be picked up for much less money.

Insurance and Financial Protection

Though certain insurance policies might cost retirees a few hundred dollars a month, they’re vital to keeping them safe. When looking to lower costs, ChatGPT said not to eliminate auto or home insurance. ChatGPT also recommended buying identity theft protection and credit monitoring to keep funds and assets secure.

Lifelong Learning and Hobbies

Not everything ChatGPT recommended was about health and wellness. ChatGPT said that books, classes and online courses can help contribute to a full life for retirees. ChatGPT also said to keep buying items to support retirees’ hobbies, like gardening tools, crafting supplies, musical instruments or travel gear. ChatGPT also said to keep any sort of fitness subscription going.

