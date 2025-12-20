I Asked ChatGPT What To Get My Boomer Dad for Christmas — Here’s What It Said

It’s a difficult holiday decision that’s even become the punchline of comedy TV jokes — buy dad a tie because it’s so hard to pick anything for him. If you have a tricky boomer dad or someone else on the list and you’re stuck for present ideas, you may want to try ChatGPT.
When it comes to gifts for a boomer dad for Christmas, ChatGPT said a good gift would hit the right tone. “It will be useful, thoughtful, sometimes a bit nostalgic or ‘dad-approved,'” ChatGPT said. You may even find a great gift for Christmas, his birthday and Father’s Day.
Some Gift Ideas
What might fit into the category of striking the right tone for a boomer dad this holiday? The artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot gave some the below interesting suggestions.
- Leather wallet: a simple, practical and classic “dad” gift.
- Tool combo kit: a nice idea for a dad who likes doing repairs around the house or tinkering.
- Coffee maker: a quality coffee maker can make his mornings better.
- Backpack soft cooler: great for a dad who likes outdoor activities such as fishing, tailgating and road tripping.
- Shaving gift set: he may consider this a thoughtful gift that’s not over-the-top.
- Portable Bluetooth speaker: your dad can use a speaker for music or podcasts when outside the house.
- Wood docking station (valet tray): a clean and practical way for dad to keep his wallet, keys and phone all in one place.
- Grill press: a nice addition if he likes to cook or grill.
Some Qualities To Consider
ChatGPT also had some overall thoughts on what makes a gift right for a boomer dad.
- Practical and useful: gifts that have everyday value and won’t just be stored away.
- Upgrade but familiar: a better version of something he already uses.
- Comfort and home life: gifts that make daily life easier or more enjoyable.
- Durability and quality over flash: items built to last appeal to a man’s sensibility.
