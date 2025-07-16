President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act became U.S. law as of July 4, and my ongoing aspiration to achieve a life of luxury meant I couldn’t help but wonder how the legislation would impact taxes for the upper class I hope to one day join.

Read More: I Asked ChatGPT To Explain How Rich People Avoid Taxes Like I’m 12

For You: Use This Checklist to See if Your Family Is Financially Secure

I’m willing to work hard to become an aristocrat, but not if it means enduring the tedium of trolling through the bill’s hundreds of pages — and that’s where ChatGPT came in.

To cut through the clutter, I asked the AI platform to give me a concise explanation. Here’s what it said:

It Was Always Good To Be Rich — Now It’s Even Better

In an opening section titled “Key Impacts on High-Income Taxpayers,” the platform summarized four key ways the bill will help the upper class guard and grow its already sizeable wealth. It cited dozens of sources, such as the Tax Foundation and the New Yorker. This, and all of the following synopses, are word-for-word, with only modest edits for style.

Trending Now: 7 Tax Loopholes the Rich Use To Pay Less and Build More Wealth

1. Extension of the TCJA Tax Cuts

The 2017 Tax Cuts and Jobs Act (TCJA) tax rates and brackets are now permanent, continuing lower rates for high earners.

The top individual tax rate for millionaires remains at 37%, as the bill did not include President Trump’s later pledge to raise it to 39.6%.

2. SALT Deduction Adjustment

Temporarily increases the State and Local Tax (SALT) deduction cap to $40,000 (single and joint), indexed upward, but phases out for income above $500,000 (or $250,000 for separate filers) by 30%. After 2030, it reverts to the old $10,000 cap.

Despite raising the cap, the phase-out means many upper-income households still see minimal benefit.

3. Itemized Deduction Limits

Continues limiting itemized deductions, capping their value for high earners.

4. Carried-Interest Loophole

Despite expectations, the bill does not eliminate the carried-interest tax loophole, continuing favorable tax treatment for hedge fund and private equity managers.

‘A Big Boost to the Top’

Next was a section titled “Wealth Transfer: A Big Boost to the Top,” which explained how disproportionately some analysts say the bill favors the wealthy — and who will pick up the tab.

Analysts estimate 70% of the tax benefits go to the top 20% of earners and over 20% to the top 1%.

The non-partisan Tax Foundation projects the bill will reduce federal revenue by $5 trillion over ten years — far more than it redistributes in lower- and middle-income relief.

Critics label it the “largest upward transfer of wealth from the poor to the rich in U.S. history.”

Good for the Haves. Great for the Have-Mores.

Next, the platform created a table that broke down how the bill boosts the garden-variety rich and the ultra-wealthy elite in different ways.

Taxpayer Group Changes Impact Summary High Earners (> $500K/year) Permanent tax rates, modest SALT benefit, deduction caps, no carried-interest reforms Significant net tax savings, though diminished by SALT phase-out Ultra-Wealthy (hedge fund, private equity) Highest brackets unchanged, continued carried-interest loophole Continued preferential treatment, no additional tax burden

In Summation

In closing, ChatGPT generated a section titled “Bottom Line,” consisting of three bullet points.

Upper-income individuals, especially those in the top 1%, see larger tax savings through permanent TCJA rates, expanded SALT deductions and retained loopholes.

Though the SALT cap increase offers some relief, the phase-out reduces its effectiveness for high earners.

Overall, the bill delivers a significant net tax benefit to the wealthy, while increasing the federal deficit dramatically and shifting fiscal burdens.

It closed with this offer: “If you’d like to explore specific income brackets or scenarios, feel free to ask!”

Thanks anyway for now, ChatGPT, but let’s revisit this when I hit the big time.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT What the Big Beautiful Bill Means for Upper Class Taxes — Here’s What It Said

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.