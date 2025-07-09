I Asked ChatGPT What the Best, Most Affordable Places To Live Are: Here’s What It Said

It’s no secret that the cost of living is high right now — and it’s worse in some areas than in others. To help you combat high costs, GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT what it thought the best (and most budget-friendly) places to live in the country are right now.

The list it provided was refreshingly practical. There were no overhyped hotspots or overpriced cities, just real, livable places where your dollar actually goes further and life feels manageable.

Knoxville, Tennessee

Knoxville is a good option if you enjoy the outdoors and want to keep costs down. There is no state income tax, the housing market hasn’t gone out of control and the Smoky Mountains are only a short drive away.

It is literally a breath of fresh air.

Fayetteville, Arkansas

This one may fly under the radar of many people, but it’s worth a look. The employment market is stable, with Walmart’s headquarters nearby, and the cost of living hasn’t quite caught up with all the growth yet.

Families or young professionals searching for the ideal balance between affordability and opportunity may find it ideal.

Green Bay, Wisconsin

Green Bay’s affordable prices, safe neighborhoods and excellent schools more than make up for the harsh, cold winters. It’s a great place to save up and start your family, and you might even develop a fondness for Friday night cheese curds and fish fries in the process.

Des Moines, Iowa

This city is clean, quiet and definitely underappreciated. Des Moines offers growing tech jobs, reasonably priced housing and a welcoming Midwestern atmosphere that can make life a little easier.

Chattanooga, Tennessee

Chattanooga is beginning to draw in remote workers and creatives because of its charm, views and hip, artistic side. Best of all, it’s still reasonably priced, which is rare for a location with so much to offer.

Fort Wayne, Indiana

Fort Wayne is among the most reasonably priced cities in the nation, and it has excellent schools, minimal violent crime and a tranquil, small-town atmosphere. This city could be exactly what you’re looking for.

Huntsville, Alabama

Huntsville’s tech and aerospace industries are booming, but costs have still remained relatively low. Plus, there’s no state tax on Social Security, which could appeal to retirees who want to stretch their income.

Wichita, Kansas

Wichita might work for you if you want to save money without sacrificing space or your sanity. It has an underrated local culture, is affordable to live in and is friendly to remote workers. Honestly, that checks a lot of boxes.

Toledo, Ohio

One of the biggest benefits of moving here is that you can purchase a home in Toledo without absolutely breaking your budget. And there’s plenty to explore: waterfront areas, a developing downtown and residences that are less expensive than some people’s yearly rent in larger cities.

Pensacola, Florida

Admire the beach but detest the price? Pensacola is one of the few coastal cities where living by the water is still affordable. And like Tennessee, it has no state income tax. So you get warm weather, beaches and more money in your account.

What City Will You Pick?

If it feels like your current ZIP code is draining your wallet, this list proves that there are still plenty of destinations in the U.S. where you can build a life, buy a home and actually enjoy where you live, without going broke in the process.

So where will you plant new roots?

