I Asked ChatGPT What Are the Most Overlooked Ways To Save Money While Holiday Shopping: Here’s What It Said

The holiday shopping season is not only stressful but also expensive if you’re not careful. A reported 36% of Americans incurred credit card debt during the 2024 season, according to LendingTree.

Shoppers may already know that setting a budget and using coupons are effective ways to save money during the holidays, but that just scratches the surface. There are many other ways to cut costs. GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT for the most overlooked ways to save money on holiday shopping. These are its top suggestions to save money this year.

Abandon Your Cart Online

Online retailers track everything you do on their websites, leading up to the final purchase, including if you leave something in your cart without completing the purchase. The retailer obviously wants to see you complete that purchase and they may incentivize you to buy the item.

“Many online stores send coupons or free shipping offers within a day or two to encourage you to complete your purchase. This simple trick can lead to savings of 10% to 20% with almost no effort,” said ChatGPT. The hack doesn’t always work, but if you’re not in a time crunch, it can be worth trying.

Take Advantage of Your Credit Card

The right credit card can offer multiple ways to save money during the holidays. Earning cash back or rewards is a given, but don’t stop there. Your credit card may offer some protections that could be valuable.

“Some cards include benefits like price protection (reimbursing you if an item’s price drops shortly after you buy it), extended warranties or purchase protection in case something is damaged or lost,” the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot said. If you’re a conscious spender, don’t overlook signing up for a new credit card. Your spending may help you earn a lucrative signing bonus, according to CNBC. Just don’t use it as an excuse to overspend.

Use Discounted Gift Cards To Shop

Purchasing discounted gift cards can be an easy way to reduce overall costs during the holidays. You can give them as gifts or purchase them to save on your shopping.

“Sites like Raise, CardCash or Gift Card Granny let you buy cards at a discount, sometimes up to 15% off. You can then use those cards to shop during sales and stack the savings,” ChatGPT said. Costco is another good option that typically sells gift cards to some retailers at a discount.

Choose Curbside Pickup

Impulse shopping can be a real challenge and it’s an easy way to needlessly increase spending. If you’re not having the purchase shipped to you, consider selecting curbside pickup rather than going into the store.

“Online shopping with curbside pickup not only saves on shipping, but it can also prevent impulse purchases. You avoid walking through aisles filled with tempting holiday displays and stick to what’s actually on your list,” the AI chatbot said. Some retailers may even provide home delivery for no cost if you would rather not go out.

Shop Local

Retail giants like Amazon or Target traditionally have a lot of deals during the holidays. While fantastic, don’t overlook local small businesses, as they may have competitive deals that rival big box stores and you may find a one-of-a-kind gift.

“Many small businesses offer community discount days or in-store promotions that aren’t widely advertised. Shopping local can help you find unique gifts and avoid shipping costs, while supporting small retailers at the same time,” ChatGPT added.

Setting a budget is an effective way to save money on holiday shopping, but don’t stop there. With a little creativity, you can maximize savings and avoid a nasty credit card bill come January.

