I Asked ChatGPT What Are the Most Overlooked Stores To Save Money This Holiday Season: Here’s What It Said

The 2025 holiday shopping season is fast approaching. It’s easy for Americans to believe that retail giants like Amazon and Walmart are always the best choice for deals. The two retailers had record-breaking sales during the 2024 season, according to Nasdaq.

Some shoppers may simply opt to shop at one or both of the behemoths for their holiday shopping needs. Doing so may leave savings on the table. GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT for the most overlooked stores to save money this holiday shopping season.

These are the retailers it recommended to consider as alternatives to Amazon or Walmart.

Warehouse Clubs

Warehouse clubs like Costco, Sam’s Club and BJ’s aren’t just an option for people who like to buy five-pound jugs of olives on the regular. In some cases, any of the membership stores can offer quality savings on gifts for loved ones.

“They’re often overlooked when thinking ‘holiday shopping,’ but they can deliver strong value,” said ChatGPT. In the case of Costco, it offers deals online and via its app, and some may be exclusive to the respective option.

Plus, all three clubs have private-label brands, which are attractive to many shoppers looking for value, according to Bloomberg. That’s not to mention the typically generous return policies the stores have in the event the gift isn’t a hit with the recipient.

Niche Retailers

Amazon and Walmart sell a wide range of products. That doesn’t mean the two will always have the best deals on a specialty product you may want to purchase. Fashion, kitchen gifts, pets, books and home décor are good examples.

“When you’re shopping for someone with a specific interest (e.g., kitchen/chef gifts, fashion, home décor), niche/department retailers can have focused bundles or seasonal promos that big-box generalists may miss,” noted ChatGPT. The generative AI notes stores like Kohl’s, Chewy and Barnes & Noble as possibilities and recommends not overlooking the respective loyalty clubs to receive access to specials you can stack with cash back cards or rebate apps.

Discount Home Goods Stores

Are you shopping for someone who likes home goods, or are you looking to add something to your home? A discounted home goods store can offer substantial savings this season, especially if you’re flexible on when you purchase.

“Many times the big savings happen in the clearance or end-of-season sections,” said ChatGPT. You won’t find pricy electronics, but good deals are still possible. “Home goods/bedding stores often carry gift-friendly small appliances or décor bundles that aren’t as flashy as electronics but still make strong gifts,” added the AI. ChatGPT suggests stores like Target, HomeGoods and At Home to score savings.

Off-Price Retailers

Outlet and off-price retailers often offer hidden values that shoppers may not find at a major retailer. The savings can be substantial, as ChatGPT noted that the average discount often hits 38% off full retail. However, you may not find the latest trends at such stores, as off-price stores traditionally offer value by selling older inventory as new trends emerge.

“These are stores that specialize in excess stock, previous-season merchandise, or lower-price brand outlets. They’re often more useful than the mainstream ‘big-box’ chains for savvy holiday buys,” noted the AI. ChatGPT advised to shop at stores like T.J. Maxx, Marshalls and Kate Spade Outlet to find attractive deals.

Stretching your holiday shopping budget requires strategic shopping. Amazon and Walmart typically offer good deals, but depending on your list, you may find better deals at other retailers.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT What Are the Most Overlooked Stores To Save Money This Holiday Season: Here’s What It Said

