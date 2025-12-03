I Asked ChatGPT What Are the Best AI Stocks To Invest In — Here’s What It Said

Everyone’s talking about artificial intelligence, everything from ChatGPT to self-driving cars, and investors want in on the action.

AI stocks have exploded over the past year, with companies like Nvidia appreciating by more than 30% so far in 2025. This means some investors have made a lot of money by investing early. But with so many companies getting in on the AI game, it’s hard to know which ones are actually leading the way.

So, I decided to ask ChatGPT itself: What are the best AI stocks to invest in right now? Here’s what it said.

Microsoft

If you’re looking to gain exposure to AI with a blue-chip company, ChatGPT believes Microsoft is leading the way. Currently up more than 23% year-to-date, Microsoft is embedded in AI infrastructure, cloud, enterprise software and consumer computing. This gives it multiple angles to benefit from the AI surge.

Additionally, they have established several key partnerships with companies like OpenAI to gain access to new AI models and integrate them into their technology. Beyond just being an AI play, Microsoft has a lot more to love, including strong cash flow and an attractive balance sheet.

However, a Microsoft investment doesn’t come without risk. They’ve spent a significant amount of money on the AI play in recent years, which could impact their margins. Plus, as an established tech company, their future growth might not be as attractive as some newer AI companies.

NVIDIA

NVIDIA has been the biggest name in the AI wave. ChatGPT said they believe the company is the most important hardware company in the AI ecosystem. The firm’s architecture gives it a technological moat in the high-end AI market.

Given the large amount of demand for AI training (large language models, computer vision, etc.), the infrastructure investment cycle is large and has a long duration. This puts Nvidia in the position to be a direct beneficiary.

The biggest downside for NVIDIA is that the company is already priced for growth, which means they have a small margin for error. Any issues in supply, competition or slower than expected model adoption could hurt profits and their stock price.

Additionally, being a hardware company, it’s more cyclical and sensitive to macroeconomic factors (equipment spending, supply chain, semiconductors) than pure software companies.

Alphabet

Alphabet is another company that’s had a significant run in 2025, up more than 30%. Most people might think of them as the search and digital advertising giant, but they are much more than that.

Alphabet is aggressively investing in AI infrastructure and shifting its business model toward AI-enabled services. Its cloud business is quickly becoming a growth engine aided by AI-capable offerings and enterprise adoption.

The most significant pressure Alphabet faces during this movement is competition. Companies like AWS, Microsoft and Chinese tech companies already have a strong footing. It’s also important to consider that a company the size of Alphabet will also have the threat of regulatory and antitrust risks.

ChatGPT’s Bottom Line Recommendation on AI Stocks

ChatGPT said that if they had to choose just one company for their core AI holdings, it would be Microsoft because of its “balance of risk versus reward, scale and diversified exposure.”

However, if they were to be more aggressive, they would opt for NVIDIA as a higher-conviction “growth‐lever” and Alphabet as a “growth plus optionality” play.

