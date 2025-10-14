I Asked ChatGPT for Top Financial Habits To Build Wealth in Your 40s — Here’s What It Said

For many Americans today, hitting your 40s means really settling into adulthood — and with that, a growing net worth. So we asked ChatGPT the best habits to grow your net worth in your 40s.

The advice we got reflected similar sentiments for other decades of life, as well, which goes to show the universality of fundamental financial advice. Here are some of the highlights:

Eliminate High-Interest Debt

Credit card and personal loan debt compound quickly, and can rob the accumulation of wealth. Consider the snowball method, which allows you to experience quick wins by eliminating smaller debts more quickly, or the avalanche method, which can lead to faster debt elimination, according to the according to the Department of (DFPI).

Prioritize an Emergency Fund

You’ll want to have a safety net as life tends to get more complicated. Consider setting automatic transfers from your paycheck — and remember, starting with anything is better than nothing.

Max Out Retirement Contributions

When you’ve managed your high-interest debt and built an emergency fund, you have the capacity to max out on retirement contributions. Whether it’s a 401(K), 403(b), IRA or another retirement account, think long-term and aim to max out your retirement contributions.

For those who have already maxed out on their retirement accounts, there are strategies such as health savings accounts (HSAs) and backdoor Roth IRAs that high earners can consider.

Reduce Lifestyle Inflation

Avoid lifestyle creep that quickly chips away your hard-earned wealth. While buying more is tempting with a higher income, stay mindful of habitually overspending on luxury items and audit your subscriptions and recurring bills regularly.

Focus on Health

“Health is wealth,” as the saying goes, and it’s a meaningful one. Your health is foundational to your overall wealth and wellbeing. Good health reduces medical costs, so invest in preventative care, fitness and stress management for long-term financial success.

