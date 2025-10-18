I Asked ChatGPT for the Safest and Richest Cities To Retire

Have you considered consulting ChatGPT for recommendations on the safest and richest cities for retirement? While the AI tool is quick to say there isn’t a one-size-fits-all “safest and richest city” for every retiree, several recommended cities cited are from an in-house GOBankingRates study.

Learn More: GOBankingRates Original Research Center

Be Aware: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

These seven U.S. cities are referenced due to their frequent appearances in data-backed studies conducted online. See which ones received top recommendations from ChatGPT as the nation’s safest and richest for retirees.

And don’t forget to check out this ChatGPT grocery hack that saves retirees $100 or more every month.

Oro Valley, Arizona

The first recommended city for retirees is Oro Valley, Arizona, which recently took first place in GOBankingRates’ ranking of America’s 30 safest and wealthiest retirement towns.

Some of the perks to retiring here include the town’s low violent and property crime rates, strong livability score and reasonable proximity to major neighboring cities like Tucson. However, retirees planning to relocate need to carefully review the area’s home costs. According to our data, the average value of a home is $525,380.

Find Out: How Much the Average Middle-Class Retiree Spends Monthly at Age 65

For You: I Asked ChatGPT Where To Retire on $2,000 a Month

Rancho Palos Verdes, California

Rancho Palos Verdes took fourth place in our ranking of the nation’s safest and wealthiest retirement towns and was the second location recommended by ChatGPT.

Rancho Palos Verdes is quite safe, with low property and violent crime rates, and offers residents breathtaking views of the ocean. The views do come at a price though. This is a coastal city in Southern California, which means the cost of living and housing costs are significantly higher there than they would be elsewhere. Our data shows the typical home value starts at a whopping $1,913,039.

Discover More: 5 Ways To Make Money in Retirement Without Going Back To Work Full Time

Walnut Creek, California

Retirees seeking a safe and wealthy city in Northern California may be persuaded to check out Walnut Creek. This locale took 16th place in our in-house study, with high marks awarded for its good livability score and overall safety when it comes to property and violent crime rates.

Walnut Creek is extremely expensive to live in, although the average home value of $1,441,223 is slightly less than what you’d pay in Rancho Palos Verdes. Temperatures also tend to be a bit more mild in Northern California, which could be a negative if your retirement plans are heavy on sunshine and warm weather.

Novato, California

Blink and you might miss it, but ChatGPT lumped Novato under the same recommendation as Walnut Creek.

The neighboring Northern California city took 18th place out of our 30 safest and richest cities roundup. Novato has a reasonable crime rate, but it’s also — wait for it — very expensive. The average home is worth $1,190,655, though wealthy retirees may see it as a steal compared to the more expensive housing markets in Rancho Palos Verdes and Walnut Creek.

Scottsdale, Arizona

Scottsdale is the second Arizona retirement hotspot to land a ChatGPT recommendation. With a high livability score of 82, low crime rates and reasonable driving distance to Phoenix, Tempe and Mesa, Scottsdale ranked 14th in our research study.

The one downside is home costs, with the average home valued at $922,559. That’s nearly $400,000 more than what homes typically go for in Oro Valley.

Trending Now: Extreme Frugality in Retirement — 15 Practical Ways To Cut Costs

Centerville, Ohio

Just outside Dayton is Centerville, Ohio — another ChatGPT and GOBankingRates recommended city for wealth and safety in retirement.

Centerville snatched sixth place in our top-30 ranking. A combination of key factors such as low crime rates and a high livability score contributed to its standing, along with its wildly affordable home values. The average home value is $329,817 — the cheapest of any location in this list.

Lincoln, California

The last city ChatGPT mentioned as among the safest and richest for retirement is Lincoln, California.

This Northern California city is about 33 miles outside of Sacramento and boasts low crime rates, a moderate livability score and fair home values for the area. The typical home value is $646,552.

Find more original studies and surveys in the GOBankingRates original research center.

Photo disclaimer: Photos are for illustrative purposes only. In many cases, the closest major city outside of the city/county mentioned in the article was used.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT for the Safest and Richest Cities To Retire

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.