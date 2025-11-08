I Asked ChatGPT for Safe and Beautiful Retirement Spots on $2.5K a Month — These 7 Surprised Me

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, the median retirement income for households with at least one person 65 years of age or older is $54,710. That amounts to about $4,200 per month. To live comfortably off just $2,500 per month or about 40% less, you’ll have to do some shopping around. This is where artificial intelligence (AI) like ChatGPT can come in handy. The bot can quickly search data according to metrics you specify and provide you with a clean, easy-to-understand list giving you just what you need.

However, sometimes ChatGPT can come up with surprising answers. This was the case when I asked the chatbot to find safe and beautiful retirement spots on $2,500 per month.

Valencia, Spain

You would hardly expect the best city in the world for expats, as ranked by InterNation, to be among the world’s most affordable. But according to ChatGPT, you can live in that wonderful city for $2,500 per month or less. The AI bot lauds Valencia for its “Mediterranean beaches, culture and world-class healthcare” while dubbing it “more affordable than Barcelona or Madrid.”

Porto, Portugal

Portugal has been cited in many glamorous travel magazines as being an amazing city for expats. Travel & Leisure even dubbed Portugal “nothing short of an expat dream.” This is one of the reasons why Porto showing up on ChatGPT’s “safe and affordable” list is a bit of a surprise. For a city with a big expat community, quality public healthcare, beaches and parks, a low cost of living is the cherry on top.

Split, Croatia

While Dubrovnik gets a lot more attention in the news media, Split is the place to be, according to ChatGPT. The city gets high marks from the AI bot for its “gorgeous Adriatic setting, UNESCO heritage and lower daily costs than Western Europe.” While the town itself is relatively safe in terms of crime, ChatGPT does caution that summers get very crowded with tourists.

Chiang Mai, Thailand

Chiang Mai is one of the most famous cities in Thailand and you might think that would be enough to push up its cost of living. But according to ChatGPT, Chiang Mai remains eminently affordable. Even though it doesn’t boast a coastal location, like most of the other beautiful retirement spots on this list, ChatGPT called out Chiang Mai’s breathtaking temples, green mountains, safe and laid-back lifestyle, all at a very low cost.

Hoi An, Vietnam

If you’ve read a travel magazine in the past 10 years, you’ve likely heard about beautiful, charming Hoi An, located in central Vietnam. The downside of all of that publicity is that the city has been absolutely swarmed with tourists. But if you’re looking for a “lantern-lit ancient town near the beach [with] a balance of charm, safety and [a] very low cost of living,” as ChatGPT puts it, Hoi An could certainly fit the bill.

Pensacola, Florida

If you plan on retiring in a beautiful, affordable American city, ChatGPT recommended Pensacola. “[It’s a] Gulf Coast city with white beaches and relatively low housing costs for Florida,” the chatbot said. This comes as something of a surprise because popular, well-known beach cities are typically expensive, particularly in retiree-heavy states like Florida. Toss in the fact that AreaVibes gave the city a livability score of 83 out of 100 and it makes for a great combination.

Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland may have an old reputation as an industrial city — and it does still cling to those roots — but what may surprise some is that its nickname is actually “The Forest City,” according to Case Western Reserve University. In addition to its natural wonders, the city is the proud home of the Rock N’ Roll Hall of Fame and one of the best art museums in the country, the Cleveland Museum of Art. “[It’s] not ocean, but Great Lakes waterfront with cultural amenities and very modest housing costs,” ChatGPT said. The chatbot did acknowledge that some neighborhoods have elevated crime, but overall, the city qualifies as safe, beautiful and affordable.

