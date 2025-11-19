I Asked ChatGPT for Safe and Beautiful Retirement Spots for $1,500 a Month: These 5 Surprised Me

Finding an affordable retirement destination can feel overwhelming when you’re working with a modest budget.

I turned to ChatGPT to identify places where retirees could live comfortably on $1,500 per month, and the AI’s recommendations included some unexpected gems that challenge conventional retirement planning.

Bragança, Portugal

ChatGPT’s first suggestion was interesting. Bragança, a medieval city in northern Portugal surrounded by majestic mountains and natural parks, offers furnished apartments for just $400 to $500 a month. When I calculated the numbers, adding utilities at $150, transportation at $30, health insurance at $100, and food at $400 means a couple can live comfortably on $1,500 or less per month.

The combination of affordable living, modern amenities, including a private hospital, and access to free Portuguese language courses from the government makes this northern Portuguese city a practical choice.

Covilhã, Portugal

Another Portuguese surprise came in the form of Covilhã, a university town in the mountains. A one-bedroom apartment in the city center rents for about $500 per month, while a three-bedroom unit outside the center costs $735.

With utilities averaging $175, a couple can live comfortably within a $1,500 budget while still having funds for travel and savings. The city’s proximity to Portugal’s only ski resort and its modern university hospital add unexpected appeal.

Penang, Malaysia

ChatGPT recommended this Malaysian island for its cultural diversity and low costs. A three-bedroom condominium with sweeping sea and hill views within a five-mile radius of the city center rents for an affordable $380 a month, according to International Living.

Monthly living costs, excluding housing, are remarkably budget-friendly at a mere $500 for a single person and $1,000 for a family of two. The island’s first-rate healthcare and blend of Malay, Chinese, Indian, and expat communities create a dynamic atmosphere.

Querétaro, Mexico

While many Americans think of Mexican beach towns for retirement, ChatGPT highlighted this colonial city just two hours from Mexico City. Expats living in Querétaro report the ability to live on just $1,500 or less per month, including rents from $500 per month for a one-bedroom apartment and dinners out for about $25 for a couple in some of the best mid-range restaurants in town. The city’s baroque architecture, excellent private hospitals and direct flights to several U.S. hubs make it surprisingly accessible.

Hoi An, Vietnam

This UNESCO World Heritage Site was ChatGPT’s most unexpected recommendation. A two-bedroom apartment in the center of town costs as little as $500 per month, and two people could live a comfortable, middle-class lifestyle for well under $1,500, including rent, all utilities, a weekly housekeeper, eating out at least once a day, and beach time. The pedestrian-friendly town center, proximity to pristine beaches, and Vietnam’s high-quality coffee culture add to its appeal.

