Sometimes, you just need to have a good laugh at yourself, and ChatGPT can provide that.

Recently, people have been asking ChatGPT to roast everything from how they look at work to their Instagram feeds. ChatGPT attacked one user’s Instagram with “Blurry night shots of a fair? Classic. I hope the funnel cake was worth it because this shot sure wasn’t.” Harsh.

Most of it is in good fun, but sometimes ChatGPT can illuminate something about yourself that you might not be the most proud of and want to change, like your financial habits. Personally, I’ve been leaning a little too much on my credit card lately after taking a few trips, and should probably get my budget back on track.

I decided to be brave and ask ChatGPT to roast my credit card habits, hoping it would make my overspending seem a little less serious, and maybe even help me out. Here’s what it had to say.

The Setup

First, I asked ChatGPT to roast my credit card habits, as if it might already have been tracking me in some way (I mean, that doesn’t seem that far out of the realm, does it?) and it replied:

“Absolutely — hit me with the details first! I need to know your credit card habits (e.g., how often you use it, whether you carry a balance, if you pay late, what you’re buying, etc.) so I can roast you properly and help you improve them, too.”

Ugh. Okay. I guess I have to be vulnerable. I replied:

“I use my credit card a few times a week. I do have a balance of about $1,000 that I’m working to pay off. I never pay late and usually pay way over the minimum.”

What came next was honestly heartwarming? I didn’t know a robot would make me feel better about myself?

The Roast

ChatGPT started by saying, “Alright, let’s break it down — gentle roast style, because honestly? You’re doing way better than most.”

Okay, thank you so much! But, I knew the worst was yet to come. So, I let ChatGPT tear my habits apart.

“So you’re out here using your credit card a few times a week like it’s a loyalty punch card at your favorite coffee shop, huh? But at least you’ve got the good sense not to treat the minimum payment like it’s a suggestion from a shady friend. Respect.

“A $1,000 balance isn’t the worst financial sin, but it’s like keeping a raccoon in your living room: manageable for now, but don’t let it get comfortable.

“And the fact that you never pay late? Chef’s kiss. You’re the responsible mess we all aspire to be.”

The loyalty punch card may have hit a little too close to home, as I have used it to buy a lot of coffees this week, but ChatGPT did make me feel better about my balance, and the fact that I pay on time.

It’s the little wins, you know?

The Sound Advice

I’ve never seen a “Comedy Central Roast” where the comedians followed up their insults with suggestions on how to improve, so this was a welcome twist. After the roasting wrapped up, ChatGPT gave the following tips in a friendly, emoji-accompanied list:

Paying above the minimum = [Three hand-clapping emojis]

Never missing a payment = [Flex emoji] credit score gold

Just focus on knocking that balance down steadily — and if possible, stop adding to it while you’re paying it off.

Overall, not too bad of a roast, and I got solid advice out of it. Maybe I should ask ChatGPT to roast my cooking next so I stop making barely edible dinners.

