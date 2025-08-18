I Asked ChatGPT If Retirees Can Live on Social Security Alone — Here’s What It Said

It’s possible for retirees to live on Social Security alone, but according to ChatGPT, it’s challenging, and rarely enough for a comfortable and secure retirement.

Social Security was never intended to cover the entire cost of living in retirement, but in some situations, there are those who can make it work. Here’s what ChatGPT had to say about what Social Security covers, if it’s enough, and who is living on this income alone.

What Social Security Typically Covers

According to the Social Security Administration (SSA), Social Security will replace about 40% of annual pre-retirement earnings on average. So, someone earning $60,000 per year on average throughout their working years can expect roughly $2,000 per month in Social Security income at full retirement age.

“That may cover essentials in low-cost areas, but it often falls short of a full budget,” ChatGPT said.

Is That Enough?

For most retirees, Social Security income is not enough to live on.

As of June 2025, the SSA’s latest data showed the average monthly benefit for retired workers was $2,005.05 per month, or about $24,060 annually. But according to the most recent Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) data, individuals aged 65 and older spent an average of $60,087 in 2023.

And these figures are often higher in high-cost areas. “Even retirees who own their homes often face rising expenses like utilities, food and medical bills,” ChatGPT added.

Retirement experts typically recommend replacing about 70% to 80% of pre-retirement income through a combination of Social Security benefits, investments and personal savings, SSA reportrd.

Who Is Living on Social Security Alone

While it’s difficult, it’s not impossible.

A survey conducted by The Senior Citizens League found that 27% of older Americans rely solely on Social Security for their income.

In one example shared by Business Insider, Taffi Ozenne, a 68-year-old retiree living in northern California, has no retirement savings and lives on her $1,739 monthly Social Security check plus what she earns from part-time work.

Another retiree, Susan Harper, lives on less than $1,000 in Social Security benefits plus SNAP with no investment income. However, she is able to save on some costs by living with her sister in Washington, D.C., until she’s approved for low-income housing.

Living on Social Security can be done, but it usually comes with trade-offs, including reliance on public assistance or help from family.

