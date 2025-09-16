I Asked ChatGPT If I Should Work While Getting Social Security: Here’s What It Said

Social Security is a fact of life for many retired Americans. Over 57 million Americans aged 65 or over receive monthly benefits, according to the Social Security Administration (SSA). Unfortunately, benefits may not be enough to maintain your lifestyle. If your personal finances are fine, you may desire to return to the workforce for social connections.

Deciding to return to work is often as personal as the decision to receive benefits. In light of this, GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT if you should work while receiving Social Security benefits. Below is what the chatbot had to say.

Your Financial Needs

Your current financial situation is an obvious first consideration when pondering whether to work while on Social Security. The reality is that benefits often comprise the majority of income for many retirees. Among beneficiaries aged 65 and older, approximately 40% of these individuals receive half or more of their monthly income from Social Security, according to the SSA. The SSA reports that nearly 15% of those rely on benefits for 90% of their monthly income.

If you’re in that situation, additional income could be a significant boost to your budget. “Even a small supplemental income can help maintain your standard of living or allow you to save for emergencies,” ChatGPT said. The influx of cash could stretch your budget and perhaps allow you to balance spending and possibly even have some funds to afford some simple luxuries. If your assets and benefits provide enough to cover your wants and needs, working may not be necessary.

Impact on Social Security Benefits

Working while receiving Social Security benefits can directly impact your benefits. If you’re working to supplement income, this may betray your ultimate goal. “If you are under full retirement age (FRA) and work while collecting benefits, your Social Security may be reduced if you earn above certain limits,” noted the chatbot.

For people under FRA for the full year, $1 is deducted from every $2 you earn above the annual limit. In 2025, that’s $23,400, according to the SSA. However, once you achieve FRA, the SSA deducts $1 from every $3 you earn above a different limit, which is $62,160 in 2025. That’s a sizable difference and part of the reason why experts like Suze Orman recommend waiting until you hit FRA to claim benefits.

If you need the funds and can earn income without reducing your benefits, that’s best.

Taxes

Some soon-to-be retirees may not realize this, but Social Security benefits may be taxable. In fact, you may pay taxes on up to 85% of your benefits. This kicks in when you file a federal tax return as an individual and your combined income exceeds $25,000, according to the SSA. For those who file a joint return and exceed $32,000, this can kick in.

“Supplemental income from a job could increase your taxable income, potentially reducing your net benefit,” the AI chatbot wrote. If you need the income, due diligence is wise. “Tax planning can make working in retirement more financially efficient — sometimes part-time work or freelance gigs are preferable to full-time employment for this reason,” ChatGPT wrote. Navigating taxable consequences before starting work can help avoid a nasty surprise come tax time.

Health and Lifestyle Considerations

Roughly 20% of retirees return to work, according to T. Rowe Price, but that doesn’t mean all do so for financial reasons. You may want a social outlet or keep yourself busy.

“Working can provide social interaction, purpose and mental stimulation, which are valuable in retirement,” the AI wrote. However, it’s essential to consider the potential physical toll when seeking employment. “Physical demands of a job and commute should be considered. A low-stress, flexible part-time job may be ideal,” ChatGPT added. Making some budgetary changes may be a good alternative if you don’t desire to work.

Working while receiving Social Security benefits is not a one-size-fits-all situation. It’s best to balance your full financial picture with what you want lifestyle-wise to identify the best possible solution.

