I Asked ChatGPT If AI Could Really Replace Our Day Jobs — Here’s What It Said

Many people are concerned that as AI technology advances, it could potentially take over roles that are traditionally filled by humans, putting people out of work for good. Others are actually looking forward to the mundane and monotonous tasks of their labor being replaced by AI. No matter how you view the scenario, is any of it true or even possible?

GOBankingRates decided to ask AI itself, posing questions to ChatGPT about whether or not artificial intelligence is poised to replace your day job. Here is what it said:

Jobs That Are Already Being Augmented or Replaced by AI

ChatGPT responded, “You can replace some or even most aspects of a day job with artificial intelligence — but whether you can fully replace your specific job depends on several factors.”

The first factor is the type of job you are working. ChatGPT noted that types of assignments that are “Repetitive/Rule-Based” such as data entry, transcription and scheduling can be done by an AI. Information processing, like market research, report writing and analysis, are also able to be taken care of by AI.

Additionally, creative tasks including social media posting and customer support, are already being handled in numerous industries by artificial intelligence.

Goals for Having AI Replace Your Job

Next, ChatGPT asked what is the desired outcome of having AI fill the role or do the work of a human? “You want to replace income,” it stated, “you can build AI-based side hustles or businesses that may replace your salary.”

As some examples, ChatGPT listed selling AI-generated content (ebooks, art, templates), running a dropshipping or print-on-demand store with AI marketing, and offering AI-enhanced services (e.g., resume writing, website copy) as ways AI could aid in replacing your salary without you doing much heavy lifting.

If you want to replace your workload, ChatGPT outlined that “you can offload a huge chunk of repetitive or time-consuming tasks using AI, reducing your working hours. This is more about augmentation than replacement.”

Limitations and Considerations

In ChatGPT’s estimations, human judgment and creativity are still hard for AI to replicate at a deep level. On top of that, it pointed to legal and ethical concerns, including but not limited to violating intellectual property agreements and creating AI-generated misinformation. Even if artificial intelligence did take your job, ChatGPT predicted companies would probably require some sort of human oversight or hybrid roles to ensure the AI was doing the work correctly and on time.

Conclusion

ChatGPT’s final summation is that, “Yes, AI can replace or automate many traditional job functions. Fully replacing a day job with AI is possible, but usually requires building income streams or freelance-style work using AI tools. The more you understand how to use AI, the more you can reduce dependency on traditional nine to five roles.”

