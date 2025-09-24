I Asked ChatGPT How To Turn Expertise Into a Consulting Side Hustle

Do you have a skill that you think you could make money from, but you’re not sure how? Perhaps you could help others improve on that skill through consulting. According to AlphaSense, consulting is a growing business and demand is strong. Even if you don’t make it your main career, it can be a side hustle. Below is how ChatGPT said this could work.

Define Your Niche

In order to start advertising your service, it’s important to know who to market to. ChatGPT suggested asking yourself “What problem do I solve best that others will pay to fix?” ChatGPT said the narrower the niche, the better, as this helps you seem like you have a specialized skillset. According to ConsultingSuccess.com, some top markets for consulting are management, marketing, strategy and software. Drilling down into one of these and specializing in a specific area within the industry is a great way to get noticed.

Package Your Offer

Once you know what it is you’re selling, ChatGPT recommended deciding upon a clear service. They offered options like a 60- to 90-minute one-time session, a short four week program or offering help as an ongoing consultant for an individual or company. “Pro tip: Start with something structured, easy to sell and testable,” ChatGPT wrote.

Decide Your Price

So you have an offer, but how much should you charge for it? “Start with a range that balances your experience and being new to consulting,” ChatGPT wrote. These were the ranges the chatbot offered:

One-on-one session: $150 to $300 (can scale as demand grows).

Four-week package: $800 to $1,500.

Retainer: $1,000 to $3,000 a month for consistent deliverables and strategy.

Build Proof Fast

As soon as you have your first customer, you’ll want a review. This helps give your business credibility. ChatGPT said you could offer discounted services at first in exchange for testimonials. If applicable, you could also detail the before and after of certain customers to give an example of how your services can help people grow. “You don’t need a giant portfolio — just a few strong case studies,” ChatGPT explained.

Market Yourself

Testimonials can lend themselves to great marketing pieces. ChatGPT recommended building a website that clearly lays out what you offer. You can then send it out to your network, as well as sites like LinkedIn. ChatGPT also recommended running a “free or low-cost class to funnel people into paid consulting,” to give interested customers a free taste of how your services work.

Systematize

After your business is up and running, ChatGPT suggested making templates of what you can to streamline your business. This might be making templates of presentations, one-pager offers and anything else that you can edit easily for each client.

