I Asked ChatGPT How Trump’s Tax Cuts Could Impact My Family Budget — Here’s the Breakdown

President Donald Trump’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act, which he signed on July 4, will impact millions of households, from their student loan repayments to their access to Medicaid and other social safety net programs.

I, however, was most concerned with how the legislation’s sweeping changes to U.S. tax law might impact my obligations to the IRS. Since my tax attorney charges by the quarter-hour for phone calls, I went with the next-best thing — ChatGPT.

I asked the AI platform how Trump’s tax cuts could impact my family budget. Here’s what it told me.

Find Out: I Asked ChatGPT What Trump’s ‘Big Beautiful Bill’ Means for Retirees’ Taxes: Here’s What It Said

Read Next: How Middle-Class Earners Are Quietly Becoming Millionaires — and How You Can, Too

Many Households — Including Mine — Will Save Money

The AI platform began with a bulleted list of benefits that will help many families lower their tax bill. It relied on sources such as the Bipartisan Policy Center and the Tax Policy Center to generate the section, which it titled, “What You’ll Likely Save.”

This is its word-for-word synopsis of the potential savings for my family and others.

Extended 2017 TCJA benefits — no major tax increases that were scheduled to take effect in 2026.

— no major tax increases that were scheduled to take effect in 2026. Higher standard deduction — receives a $2,000 extra (married) or $1,000 (single) until 2028 on top of inflation adjustment.

— receives a $2,000 extra (married) or $1,000 (single) until 2028 on top of inflation adjustment. Child tax credit (CTC) — boosted to $2,500 per child through 2028, then reverts to $2,000.

— boosted to $2,500 per child through 2028, then reverts to $2,000. New tax benefits — exemption from federal tax on tips and overtime income (under $160K), a $40K state-and-local-tax (SALT) cap and a one-time $1K “Trump account” per child.

Learn More: I Asked ChatGPT What the Point of Trump’s Tariffs Are: Here’s What It Said

Have a Little, Get a Little; Have a Lot, Get a Lot

Next, my unofficial AI accountant used a Tax Policy Center analysis and a CBS News report to surmise that most families would see at least some benefit, with an average household tax bill reduction of $2,900 in 2026.

However, it generated the following bulleted list, cited here verbatim, which showed that the “haves” stand to gain more than the “have-nots.”

Bottom quintile households (≤ $35K income): ~$150 saved (~0.8% of income)

(≤ $35K income): ~$150 saved (~0.8% of income) Top quintile (≥ $217K income): ~$12,540 saved (~2.5%).

(≥ $217K income): ~$12,540 saved (~2.5%). Middle-income families fall in between, likely saving several hundred to a few thousand dollars annually.

Taxes Aren’t the Only Thing That Impact Family Budgets

The platform then outlined how what it called the “offsetting effects” of the tax cuts could shake up my family’s — or anyone’s — finances. This, too, is in ChatGPT’s own words.

Cuts to Medicaid, food stamps (SNAP) — billions in savings, but may reduce public benefits your family relies on.

— billions in savings, but may reduce public benefits your family relies on. Reduced social safety nets — tougher work requirements; lower-income families could see net income decline despite tax cuts.

— tougher work requirements; lower-income families could see net income decline despite tax cuts. Growing deficit — adds $3-$5 trillion to federal debt over 10 years, increasing future borrowing costs and potential for inflation/higher interest rates.

Which Provisions Impact Which Families the Most?

It included the following table to break down how different aspects of the legislation will impact different income groups.

Income Level Estimated Annual Savings Key New Provisions Watch-Outs Low Income ~$150 Child Tax Credit, tip/overtime exemption Less SNAP/Medicaid Middle Income (~$50K-$100K) $500-$1,500 Standard SALT deduction bump, CTC, SALT cap Social cuts, inflation High Income (>$200K) $5K-$12K+ All above, plus SALT/ deduction benefits Future tax, interest pressure

Make Your Situation as Big and Beautiful as Possible

It concluded with a numbered list titled “How To Maximize Benefits,” which outlined steps that my family and others can take to get the most out of the new changes.

Use enhanced standard deduction — reduces taxable income directly. Claim full child tax credit if eligible — $2,500 per child. Take advantage of tip/overtime deductions — especially if you receive a lot of tips or extra hours. Monitor public benefits changes — if your household receives Medicaid or SNAP, check whether new work requirements or eligibility changes impact your budget.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT How Trump’s Tax Cuts Could Impact My Family Budget — Here’s the Breakdown

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.