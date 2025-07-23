I Asked ChatGPT How To Start a Side Gig With $0: Here’s What It Said

You don’t need thousands of dollars to start a profitable side gig. In fact, you don’t need any money at all. GOBankingRates asked ChatGPT how to start a side gig with $0. What it provided is a step-by-step framework anyone can follow.

Whether you are a student, are a stay-at-home parent or simply want to boost your income without risking your savings, here’s what ChatGPT recommended.

Start With What You Already Know

You don’t need to reinvent yourself. ChatGPT suggested starting with the skills and experiences you already have. And the best way to figure out those skills is by asking yourself these questions:

What do people often ask me for help with?

What kind of work do I enjoy doing that others find difficult or boring?

Have I ever helped someone, and they said, “You should charge for this”?

You’ll probably end up with a number of skills you can monetize. List all the skills, starting with what you enjoy doing the most, and then proceed to the next step.

Choose a Service Instead of a Product

ChatGPT recommended picking a service-based side gig instead of a product. Why? “Selling products often requires upfront costs — inventory, shipping, packaging, etc. But offering a service only requires your time,” it said.

Here are some of the $0 side gigs ChatGPT suggested starting with:

Freelance writing

Virtual assistant services

Tutoring

Social media management

Graphic design

Resume writing

Transcription

Pet sitting.

You can start most of these side hustles today with free tools and a bit of outreach.

Use Free Tools To Get Started

“This is where most people overthink it. You don’t need a logo, website, or LLC to get started,” ChatGPT said. You can get started with a bunch of free tools:

Google Docs/Drive to create and share work or samples

Canva to design anything from resumes to social post graphics

PayPal or Stripe to accept payments securely

Notion to organize your work or build a simple portfolio

LinkedIn, X, Facebook or Instagram to promote your service and connect with clients.

Promote Yourself for Free

Wondering how to promote yourself without spending money? ChatGPT suggested starting with the people around you.

Post about your offer on social media, who you help and how you do it. Join Facebook groups or forums related to your niche. Direct message people you’ve helped before and let them know you’re offering that help as a service now. Ask friends and family if they know someone who could use your service.

“Your first clients will often come from people you already know. Don’t be shy about letting your network help you,” ChatGPT said.

Create a Simple Portfolio

You don’t need a professionally designed website to create a portfolio. Potential clients want to see what you can deliver, that’s it. ChatGPT recommended creating a basic portfolio using Google Docs, Notion or Canva.

And if you haven’t worked with clients yet? “Create two to three mock samples. Pretend you’re already hired, and show what you’d do,” it said.

Land the First Client and Overdeliver

Landing the first client might be the hardest. But once you’ve done it, it will open doors for more opportunities. According to ChatGPT, the easiest way to land a client is by offering your service at a discounted rate in exchange for a testimonial.

“Deliver excellent work. Ask for referrals. Then slowly raise your prices and refine your offer,” it said.

