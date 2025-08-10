I Asked ChatGPT How Much Money I’d Have If I Invested in Bitcoin 15 Years Ago — Here’s What It Said

If you had put just $100 into bitcoin (BTC) in 2009, would you be a billionaire today? I asked ChatGPT to run the numbers and break them down like I was back in middle school. The answer was even more jaw-dropping than I expected.

Also here’s ChatGPT’s simple explanation of what bitcoin is.

Fifteen years ago, bitcoin was brand new. Satoshi Nakamoto’s invention was mostly an experiment among tech enthusiasts and cryptography fans. There were no big exchanges, no meme coins and no Super Bowl ads for crypto wallets. Most Americans had never even heard of bitcoin, let alone thought about investing in it.

But let’s say you did. Maybe you stumbled across a forum post, got curious and decided to put $100 into bitcoin in October 2009. How much would you have today? ChatGPT’s answer was as clear as it was mind-blowing.

How Much Was Bitcoin Worth in 2009?

According to ChatGPT, bitcoin first had a measurable price in October 2009, when it was listed on the NewLibertyStandard. At that time, 1 BTC was valued at approximately $0.0009. That’s less than a tenth of a penny. To put it in perspective, you couldn’t even buy a single stick of gum for that price.

If you invested $100 at that price, you would have gotten roughly 111,111 bitcoins. That’s right, over one hundred thousand coins for the price of a nice dinner out. At the time, most people mining or buying bitcoin had no idea what it would become. Many early wallets were lost, forgotten or never even backed up.

What’s Bitcoin Worth Today?

Fast forward to July 2025 and bitcoin is trading at around $106,000 per coin, according to recent market data from CoinMarketCap. Some sources even put the price slightly higher, but $106,000 is a solid, conservative estimate for this calculation.

Let’s Do the Math

So, what would your $100 investment be worth today? Here’s how ChatGPT broke it down:

111,111 bitcoins x $106,000 per bitcoin = $11,777,766,000

“At the current market price of $106,000 per BTC, that original $100 investment would now be worth nearly $11.8 billion,” ChatGPT wrote. Yes, a billion with a “B.” All from an initial investment of just $100. It’s the kind of return that sounds made up, but the numbers check out.

“That projection assumes no coins were sold, lost or taxed over the 15 years, an unlikely but technically possible scenario,” ChatGPT wrote.

Could Anyone Really Have Held On?

While the theoretical return is enormous, ChatGPT pointed out that very few people bought or mined bitcoin in 2009. Even fewer managed to hold onto their coins for 15 years. Many early investors lost their wallets, forgot their passwords or sold their coins during one of bitcoin’s many crashes.

“Estimates suggest that about 20% of early bitcoins are permanently lost due to forgotten passwords, lost wallets or hardware damage,” ChatGPT wrote. For example, the infamous case of James Howells, who accidentally threw away a hard drive containing 8,000 BTC, remains one of crypto’s most painful cautionary tales, according to the BBC.

Other factors, such as early sell-offs, tax liabilities and panic during market crashes, also limit real profits. Many investors sold when bitcoin hit $100 or $1,000, long before its six-figure potential became reality. Selling a huge amount of bitcoin today would also affect the market price, since moving that many coins at once could cause a sharp drop.

Would It Happen Again?

ChatGPT emphasized that the same kind of explosive growth is unlikely to repeat. “Bitcoin’s early price gains were fueled by novelty, scarcity and low entry points. That exponential curve is flattening as the asset matures,” the AI bot wrote.

However, it also stated that digital assets remain volatile and offer long-term value potential, especially with growing institutional adoption and regulation.

Market analysts agree. Firms such as Fidelity and BlackRock now offer cryptocurrency investment products and several nations have begun integrating blockchain technology into their financial infrastructure.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT How Much Money I’d Have If I Invested in Bitcoin 15 Years Ago — Here’s What It Said

