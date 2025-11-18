I Asked ChatGPT How To Make a $50 Thanksgiving Dinner for 10

Hosting Thanksgiving for 10 people may bring to mind a huge grocery bill, but it’s possible to do it on a $50 budget. According to ChatGPT, planning ahead, shopping the right stores and opting for store brands are the keys to success.

See Next: 5 Home Depot Items Responsible Retirees Should Buy Ahead of Thanksgiving

Read This: 9 Low-Effort Ways To Make Passive Income (You Can Start This Week)

You might also want to use store loyalty cards or cash-back apps like Ibotta to shave off a few extra dollars, the artificial intelligence (AI) chatbot said. It added that if you already have basics like butter, milk and spices, you’ll have even more room to work within your $50 goal. Below is what a realistic Thanksgiving dinner for 10 could look like, according to ChatGPT.

We used Walmart as an example, but are you more of an Aldi shopper? Here’s an Aldi Thanksgiving dinner for under $50.

Turkey

Total: $15

ChatGPT suggested buying a frozen turkey at Aldi, Walmart or Kroger. It said that holiday promotions often drop prices to about 99 cents per pound and a 15-pound bird can feed 10 people with leftovers. It advised skipping pre-brined or name-brand turkeys to stay on budget.

Butterball frozen whole turkeys are selling for 97 cents per pound at Walmart, so it’s definitely doable to pick up a turkey for $15. Shop early to avoid having to pick from what’s left.

Check Out: 5 Best Dollar Tree Thanksgiving Items To Buy for Less Than $10

Stuffing

Total: $3

Skip buying a ton of ingredients to make homemade stuffing. Instead, ChatGPT suggested purchasing two boxes of store-brand stuffing mix, which it said will cost about $1.25 to $1.50 each, to serve everyone. For extra flavor, the AI recommended adding diced onion or celery that you already have on hand.

Great Value Turkey-Flavored Stuffing is 98 cents per box at Walmart, saving more than $1 from the AI’s estimate of $3 for two boxes.

Mashed Potatoes

Subtotal: $3

Pick up a 5-pound bag of russet potatoes for around $3, ChatGPT said. Then, it said to add butter or margarine and milk that you already have.

Walmart has a 5-pound bag of russet potatoes for $2.47 — a bit cheaper than the AI’s estimate of $3.

Green Bean Casserole

Subtotal: $5

ChatGPT also suggested putting green bean casserole on the menu. It said to buy two cans of green beans at $1 each, one can of cream of mushroom soup for $1.25 and a can of fried onions for $1.75 to make the classic Thanksgiving side.

At Walmart, Great Value French Style Green Beans are 76 cents and Great Value Cream of Mushroom Soup is 70 cents. However, a bag of crispy fried onions is $1.03 more expensive than $1.75 at $2.78. Even so, the 48 cents you’ll save on the two cans of green beans and 55 cents you’ll save on the mushroom soup will make up for the price difference.

Gravy

Subtotal: $2.25

Use three store-brand gravy packets, ChatGPT said, which are 75 cents each and drippings from the turkey to add more flavor to your gravy.

Great Value Turkey Gravy Mix packets are about 8 cents cheaper at 67 cents each and provide four servings per packet.

Rolls

Subtotal: $4

Pick up two dozen dinner rolls or a large bag of frozen rolls for about $4 total, suggested the AI.

Walmart has 12-count packages of Great Value Brown and Serve Dinner Rolls for $1.38 each, which is $2.76 instead of the $4 AI estimate.

Cranberry Sauce

Subtotal: $2.50

One or two cans of cranberry sauce cost about $1 to $1.25 each, ChatGPT said. Unfortunately, the AI is wrong on this one. Great Value Jellied Cranberry Sauce is $1.66 per can, which means you’ll have to spend 82 cents more or $3.32 on this part of your Thanksgiving meal. However, the $1.24 you’ll save on the rolls will more than make up for it.

Corn or Mixed Vegetables

Subtotal: $3

ChatGPT said that two large cans or frozen bags of corn, peas or mixed vegetables run about $1.50 each.

At Walmart, canned Great Value Mixed Vegetables cost 96 cents each and offer 3.5 servings, so you’ll need at least three cans to serve 10 people. Three cans will cost $2.88 — a little under the AI’s estimate of $3.

Dessert

Subtotal: $7

Unfortunately, ChatGPT was way off on the amount of dessert you will need to serve $10. While it’s true you can pick up a pumpkin pie for around $5, as the AI suggested, you’d need two pies to make 10 servings. At Walmart, an 8-inch Pumpkin Pie is $5.23, so that’s $10.46 and with $2 for the whipped topping, it’s $12.46 — over $5 more than the AI’s estimate of $7.

A better idea would be to buy two Great Value Frozen Traditional Pie Crusts for $1.87 and two cans of Great Value 100% Pure Pumpkin for $1.16 each, which equals $4.19. Add eggs, milk and spices to make your own pumpkin pies; the recipe is on the can. Add a tub of Great Value Whipped Topping for $2.16 and dessert for 10 totals $6.25 — still less than what the AI estimated.

Drinks

Subtotal: $5

ChatGPT suggested making a pitcher of tea or lemonade for under $2 or grabbing two 2-liters of soda for $1.25 each.

At Walmart, you can pick up a 24-count box of Great Value Iced Tea Bags for $2.16 or your choice of two Great Value 2-Liter Sodas for $1 each. Either option would not exceed the $5 AI estimate.

Is a $50 Thanksgiving Meal for 10 Realistic?

According to ChatGPT’s calculations, the price of this meal, before taxes, is $49.75. Cross-checking those figures with items from Walmart, all of the items were less than AI’s estimates except for the cranberry sauce and the dessert. So, yes, it’s possible to serve a full Thanksgiving meal for 10 for $50 or less.

Editor’s note: Pricing and availability may vary depending on location.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT How To Make a $50 Thanksgiving Dinner for 10

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.