I Asked ChatGPT How Long It Would Take for Jeff Bezos To Spend All His Money

Jeff Bezos has an estimated net worth of $214 billion, according to the Bloomberg Billionaires Index. It’s such an outrageous number that it doesn’t feel real.

So naturally, I asked ChatGPT: How long would it take for Jeff Bezos to spend all his money?

The answers were both enlightening and absurd.

Wait, Isn’t Most of His Wealth Tied Up in Stock?

Yes, exactly. The majority of Bezos’s fortune comes from Amazon stock and other assets, and not from piles of cash in a bank account. If he wanted to spend it all, he’d have to liquidate assets, deal with taxes, and probably move markets in the process.

But for the sake of this thought experiment, I asked ChatGPT to treat Bezos’ $250 billion as fully liquid. No taxes. No asset sales. Just pure, spendable wealth.

Scenario 1: Spending $1,000 a Day

“If Bezos spent $1,000 every day, it would take him roughly 685,000 years to go broke,” ChatGPT calculated.

That’s longer than the entire existence of Homosapiens. He could buy a new iPhone every morning for the next 600,000 years and still have money left over for dinner.

Scenario 2: Spending $1 Million a Day

Let’s say he took it up a notch and started spending $1 million a day, luxury jets, gold-plated everything, villas on every continent.

“At that rate, it would take 685 years to run out,” ChatGPT said.

That means he’d still be spending in the year 2710. Long after we’ve colonized Mars or uploaded our consciousness to the cloud.

Scenario 3: Giving Away $1 Billion Per Year

Now we’re in philanthropic territory. If Bezos committed to giving away $1 billion every year, how long would that last?

“About 250 years,” ChatGPT said.

To put that in perspective:

The Bill & Melinda Gates Foundation spent about $7 billion in 2022.

Bezos could do that every year for two and a half centuries.

Scenario 4: Giving It All Away Tomorrow

Let’s say Bezos liquidated everything and gave away $250 billion in one giant act of generosity.

Here’s what that could cover, according to ChatGPT:

End world hunger for 7.5 years, based on UN World Food Programme estimates of $33 billion a year.

Wipe out all U.S. out-of-pocket medical expenses for 2023, which totaled around $505 billion, according to Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services.

Give every household in the U.S. a $1,750 check (based on ~143 million households).

Pay for one year of tuition for 22 million public college students, based on national averages.

That’s real-world, tangible impact. And yet, he’d still likely make some of it back.

So … Could Bezos Ever Go Broke?

“Not unless he really tried,” ChatGPT said.

Even a billionaire-level spending spree encounters a bigger problem: Jeff Bezos’ wealth continues to grow.

In 2023, Amazon’s stock surged about 80%, according to Investor’s Business Daily, driven by renewed momentum in cloud, advertising, and AI. With most of Bezos’s fortune tied to Amazon stock, that massive return added tens of billions to his net worth without him doing a thing.

At that scale, wealth becomes self-sustaining, and it compounds.

“Let’s say he spends $1 billion a year,” ChatGPT explained. “Even that would be hard to keep up with. If his investments earned a modest 7% return annually, a pretty average stock market gain, he’d still come out ahead. On a $200 billion fortune, that’s $14 billion in growth a year. So even after spending $1 billion, he’d be $13 billion richer.” In other words, he would be earning faster than he could spend it.

So asking, “Could Bezos ever spend it all?” overlooks the central fact: it’s not just the size of his fortune, it’s how fast it regenerates.

