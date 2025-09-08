I Asked ChatGPT How To Find More Stimulus Funds: Here’s What It Said

Looking for stimulus money in 2025? I asked ChatGPT for advice on finding additional financial relief, and the AI had some surprising insights about what’s actually available.

The short answer: Traditional federal stimulus checks are over, but there are other ways to find money if you know where to look.

The Reality Check on Federal Stimulus

ChatGPT was clear about one thing: Don’t expect another round of federal stimulus checks like the ones from 2020-21. Those three rounds of economic impact payments are finished, and Congress isn’t planning new nationwide direct payments.

“There are no new nationwide stimulus checks in 2025,” the AI explained. “Instead, the federal government is providing aid through tax credits, rebates, and grants.”

This shift means Americans need to look for financial relief in different places than they did during the pandemic.

Where To Actually Find Money in 2025

ChatGPT suggested focusing on three main areas where financial relief is still available:

Federal Tax Credits and Programs

The AI pointed out that federal relief now comes through the tax system rather than direct checks. Key programs include:

The child tax credit and earned income tax credit can provide substantial refunds when you file your taxes. Energy efficiency and electric vehicle tax credits under the Inflation Reduction Act offer thousands in savings for qualifying purchases. Student loan relief programs continue for eligible borrowers.

“These show up when you file your taxes with the IRS,” ChatGPT noted. The AI emphasized that many people miss these credits because they don’t file returns or aren’t aware of their eligibility.

State and Local Relief Programs

ChatGPT said state-level programs offer the best opportunities for stimulus-style payments in 2025. Many states are issuing their own relief payments using budget surpluses or federal funds.

California is currently offering up to $725 per eligible household through a statewide rebate program. Qualified recipients must meet income limits, be legal residents, have filed recent state tax returns and not have received prior Golden State Stimulus payments.

San Diego County is running a “Born Well” program providing $750 monthly for one year to selected pregnant women in high-risk communities. The total benefit equals $9,000 per participant.

The AI recommended checking your state Department of Revenue website and local county social services sites for current programs. “States continue to offer their own stimulus-style relief payments,” ChatGPT explained.

Grants and Assistance Programs

Beyond stimulus-style checks, ChatGPT highlighted ongoing federal assistance programs that provide direct financial help.

The Low Income Home Energy Assistance Program (LIHEAP) helps with energy bills. SNAP and WIC provide food assistance. Emergency Rental Assistance varies by state but can cover housing costs. Small-business grants and loans are available for self-employed individuals and business owners.

The AI recommended benefits.gov and usa.gov as starting points for finding these programs. “You can still find extra money through tax credits, rebates, state relief programs, and needs-based grants,” ChatGPT said.

How To Stay Updated on New Opportunities

ChatGPT suggested monitoring several sources for future relief programs.

IRS announcements at irs.gov often include information about new tax credits or rebate programs. Your state’s Department of Revenue website lists state-specific relief opportunities. Trusted news outlets report on proposed legislation and new programs as they develop.

The AI noted that Congress sometimes debates new relief measures during economic downturns or natural disasters, making it worth staying informed about legislative developments.

