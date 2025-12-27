I Asked ChatGPT How To Cut My Monthly Bills: Here’s What It Said

With debt levels, inflation, interest rates and food and housing prices increasing all the time, finances remain a primary source of frustration, anxiety and stress for most Americans.

According to Northwestern Mutual’s 2025 Planning & Progress Study, nearly seven out of 10 respondents said they felt anxious or depressed due to financial uncertainty, and 63% reported that money concerns have caused them to lose sleep.

Even slight cuts to your monthly bills can jump-start your financial recovery and give you a bit of breathing space. A deeper web scour is always a future option, but if you want to take action immediately, ask ChatGPT. A simple query provides ways the average American can trim their monthly living expenses and includes a “quick win” example.

The chatbot claims you could save $220 to $390 per month adjusting paid (but unused) subscriptions, internet, cable and phone provider, and insurance premiums, plus another $100 to $150 by eating at home instead of ordering takeout or dining out.

Here’s what ChatGPT suggests to lower your monthly bills.

Renegotiate Housing

Refinancing a mortgage can result in a lower interest rate and smaller monthly payments, and while apartments are in high demand, ChatGPT points out that renters can sometimes save money by signing a longer lease.

Whether you own a house or rent an apartment, it doesn’t hurt to contact your mortgage lender or management company to explore payment options or enroll in budget billing plans.

Price-Compare Utilities

If you live in a state with a deregulated energy market, you can choose your electricity and/or natural gas provider. Currently 29 states have deregulated their electricity and/or gas markets, according to TruEnergy.

Cancel or Change Phone, Internet and Cable Providers

Streaming service fees are on the rise, but getting rid of cable and relying on streaming platforms can still save you money. Taking the initiative to switch your internet and phone to a cheaper provider can often land you a deal. Even mentioning the possibility of leaving often prompts companies to offer discounts.

“You’ve got to take the bull by the horns when it comes to this,” Stephen Roth, a financial planner with Limestone Financial Group, told TIME. “Because if you don’t, you’re just going to get nickeled and dimed by all these companies.”

Review All Subscriptions and Memberships

Chances are, you’re paying for streaming services or other subscriptions you don’t need or use. Most people probably underestimate how many subscriptions they have and the fees they’re paying.

Taking control of needless charges is essential to reducing your bills. If you need help, there are plenty of subscription trackers available, like the CNBC Select-recommended Rocket Money, Trim by OneMain and Subby (for Android users).

Cut Back on Groceries and Eating Out

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics’ Consumer Price Index (CPI), all items increased 0.4% from July to August. The food index increased 0.5% over the month, with food at home rising 0.6% and food away from home increasing by 0.3%.

Unless you’ve figured out a way to live without food, you need to save where you can. Cooking at home certainly helps, but ChatGPT also recommends buying staples in bulk at warehouse stores like Costco or Sam’s, and using cashback apps like Ibotta, Fetch Rewards or Checkout 51.

Switch Insurance Companies

Switching insurance providers can sometimes result in a cheaper policy with the same coverage. Cast a wide net and be aggressive when looking for discounts. And don’t overlook your current provider — “From military discounts to bundling opportunities, policyholders often leave money on the table simply by not picking up the phone,” NBC News notes. If your policy no longer fits your situation, downgrading coverage might also be an option to save money.

Reduce Transportation Costs

Car ownership is the second-largest household expenditure after housing. According to the American Public Transportation Association, “A household can save more than $13,000 by taking public transportation and living with one less car.” Walking or cycling more often than driving benefits your wallet, health, and safety.

Trim Everyday Spending

Everyday expenses can add up faster than you think. Your daily coffee run may seem minor, but it will shrink your bank balance faster than making a brew at home. ChatGPT suggests using cashback or rewards credit cards (and paying them off every month), avoiding convenience fees (e.g., out-of-network ATM fees, home delivery charges) and doing small tasks yourself, like haircuts, car washes, or minor repairs.

But this is just the tip of the iceberg. As Forbes notes, there are plenty of simple ways to lower living expenses, including shopping and selling at thrift stores, borrowing books, movies and music from the library, and making heat, water and energy-saving adjustments at home.

