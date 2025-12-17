I Asked ChatGPT How the Average Person Can Make $100K From Home: Here’s What It Said

Since the pandemic, the number of people working from home has skyrocketed. According to the United States Census Bureau, around 9 million people worked from home in the United States in 2019. But by 2023, the remote workforce had grown and more than 22 million people worked from home.

Working from home doesn’t have to mean that you settle for a lower salary. In fact, there are many ways that you can earn $100,000 per year from home. I asked ChatGPT for remote work options that are accessible to your average person, plus tips on how to best get started. The popular AI tool gave me four potential paths that could lead to $100,000, and I think the first three are all solid options.

Create a Remote Career

Certain careers can be performed entirely remotely, so if working from home is important to you, you might develop the skills needed to succeed in a remote career.

ChatGPT suggested that careers as a software engineer, data analyst, SEO strategies, performance marketer, remote accountant or project manager could be a good fit. These careers pay between $80,000 and $150,000 per year, and they offer a stable income, which can be appealing if you want to avoid the risk and income fluctuations that come with options like freelancing.

To get started, the chatbot recommended that you learn a remote-friendly skill, like analytics or coding, and then focus on earning certifications and building a portfolio. Apply to remote jobs and negotiate your salary, and you could be close to earning $100,000 a year.

Work as a Freelancer or Consultant

If traditional employment doesn’t appeal, you might consider working as a freelancer or consultant. ChatGPT suggested high-demand freelance niches, such as web design, copywriting, social media management, video editing and working as a virtual assistant.

To get started, the chatbot recommended that you pick a niche and learn the skills you’ll need from platforms like YouTube or Skillshare. Then, build a portfolio or create an Upwork profile to start getting your first clients. You’ll need to work at a lower rate initially, but once you’ve completed some projects and collected reviews, you can quickly raise your rates. According to ChatGPT, you can earn $100,000 per year with four to five recurring clients who can pay $2,000 or more per project.

Freelancing has many perks, but your income can fluctuate, especially when you’re getting started. Plus, you’ll be responsible for paying your own taxes, so be sure to set tax money aside and pay your estimated taxes quarterly.

Build an Online Business

If you have a little more time and don’t need to earn $100,000 in your first year of operation, then you might want to build an online business.

According to ChatGPT, earning potential is unlimited, and many business owners earn $100,000 by their second year of operation. Building an online business also means you could potentially earn passive income, such as income generated by sales of an eBook, though you may invest significant effort and money upfront before you start to see a profit.

The chatbot suggested several online business options, including developing digital products like online courses and eBooks. You can start an ecommerce business, such as a dropshipping or Amazon FBA business. Affiliate marketing businesses, in which you promote products for commissions, may work well if you have a large audience or blog already. Alternatively, if you develop a newsletter, you can earn money via ad sales or through sponsored content.

Invest from Home

ChatGPT’s fourth suggestion is the highest risk, plus it requires a significant upfront investment. The chatbot suggested several forms of remote investing that could potentially earn you $100,000 per year, but keep in mind that these options also require a deep understanding of investing, and you could lose substantial amounts of money because of the inherent risk that comes with investing.

The chatbot recommended options like remote real estate wholesaling or Airbnb management. You can also perform dividend investing or options trading remotely, but again, these are high-risk activities.

ChatGPT reported that you could earn $50,000 to $200,000 per year with these activities, but it could take one to five years before you start to see that income, and you could also lose most or all of what you invest. For the average person without substantial savings or specialized education, the other three options make more sense.

Top Tips To Make $100K From Home

ChatGPT recommended that anyone looking to make $100,000 from home choose one skill or model, rather than trying to simultaneously chase multiple ideas. Doing so allows you to truly focus your efforts and your concentration. Plus, when you’re fully invested in that one idea, you’re likely to work at it harder than if you have other ideas that you can fall back on.

The chatbot also suggested reinvesting the early profits made back into tools, courses and marketing, which can help build your skills and increase your profitability. By focusing on high-leverage work, in which you solve bigger problems for fewer clients, you can charge higher prices and work to deliver top-quality solutions. Doing so can help you to stand out, and those clients may refer you to others, helping to build your business and bringing you closer to that $100,000 goal.

