I Asked ChatGPT To Explain How To Retire Early — Here’s What It Said

Retiring early can be difficult. But asking an artificial intelligence (AI) for some tips could help. While understanding the steps for early retirement is simple, following through takes time, planning and discipline.

So if you want to retire early, start now and consider these tips to avoid working until your 60s.

Make a Retirement Plan

The first step toward retirement is planning for it. Unless you have a substantial amount of money already saved, you can’t wake up one day and decide to retire. You need to plan for it and make decisions beforehand.

How much do you need to retire? If you're going to live on a fixed income, you need to make sure you have enough money saved to maintain your retirement lifestyle. A rule of thumb that works for some people is to save 25 times your annual retirement spending.

Start Saving and Investing Early

If you plan to retire young, you’ll need to start saving and investing early to take advantage of the time value of money. It’s a smart idea to utilize tax-advantaged retirement savings accounts, like 401(k)s, 403(b)s or individual retirement accounts (IRAs).

Beyond these accounts, you can also use brokerage accounts to invest in the stock market and mutual funds, and high-yield savings accounts for better-than-average interest rates.

Curb Spending

One easy way to increase the money you have for retirement is to decrease the amount you spend. If you cut back on frivolous spending, you’ll be that much closer to reaching your retirement savings goal. Here are a few easy tricks to spend less.

Practice mindful spending: Don't buy things just because you can afford them. Focus on making your purchases last, and when it's time to replace something, look for sales or secondhand options before paying full price.

Earn More Money

The more money you earn, the more you can save and the quicker you can retire. Try increasing the amount of income you have coming in by considering these options:

Asking for raises

Starting a side hustle

Finding passive income streams, like operating a rental property.

AI may have some answers for retiring early, but turning that goal into reality requires planning and effort, so get a jump start on it now.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: I Asked ChatGPT To Explain How To Retire Early — Here’s What It Said

