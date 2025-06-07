I Asked ChatGPT The Cheapest Vacation Destinations for Summer 2025, Here’s What It Said

Do you want to take a summer vacation but are unsure you can afford it? With the price of everyday items still high in many areas of the country, you’re not alone. According to a recent UMBC poll, 47% of Americans plan to skip their summer vacation for financial reasons.

However, if travel is still on your radar, but money is a concern, why not turn to AI to help you create a budget-friendly itinerary?

To help you get started, I asked ChatGPT about some of the cheapest domestic and international vacation destinations for this summer. Here’s what ChatGPT suggested.

New Orleans

New Orleans was at the top of the domestic summer vacation ideas list. When asked why you’d want to go, ChatGPT said, “New Orleans is a cultural powerhouse — known for its music, food and historic charm. Summer is the off-season, so you’ll enjoy lower prices and fewer tourists.”

If you’ve never been to New Orleans, this is an amazing city full of culture. You can wander the French Quarter and listen to free live jazz on Frenchmen Street. You can visit some of the historical sites, such as Jackson Square and St. Louis Cathedral. But don’t forget to try a beignet at Café du Monde.

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

If you’re ready to hit the beach this summer, ChatGPT suggests making your way to Myrtle Beach, South Carolina. It said, “It’s a classic beach vacation spot that’s surprisingly affordable, with a family-friendly boardwalk and warm Atlantic waters.”

With roughly 60 miles of shoreline, you’re bound to find a beach that isn’t overly crowded. Plus, with many budget-friendly seafood restaurants nearby, you can eat out without breaking the bank. Make sure you also visit the boardwalk, where you can enjoy free concerts all summer long.

Puerto Rico

How about flying to the Caribbean for less than you’d pay to fly to many locations within the continental United States? According to ChatGPT, “You get tropical beaches, rainforest adventures, and vibrant culture — all without a passport (for U.S. citizens).”

While there, you can hike through El Yunque National Forest, entry is free, paddle through the glowing waters of the Bioluminescent Bay and wander the streets of Old San Juan.

Lisbon & Porto, Portugal

Ready to travel internationally? Add Lisbon or Porto, Portugal, to your itinerary. According to ChatGPT, “Portugal is scenic, safe, and welcoming — with incredible value for money.”

You can try fresh seafood and pastéis de nata for just a few euros. Ride the famous yellow tram through Lisbon’s hills. Or sip port wine in Porto’s cellars while enjoying views of the riverfront.

Hoi An, Vietnam

If you’re looking for inexpensive locations outside the United States, Southeast Asia, especially Hoi An, Vietnam, is where you must be. Everything from accommodations to food will help you save money. When asked why someone would want to go to Hoi An, ChatGPT said, “It’s a peaceful, UNESCO-listed town with beautiful architecture, beaches, and cheap food.”

While in Hoi An, take a low-cost cooking class for authentic Vietnamese dishes. You can also visit lantern-lit night markets or bike to An Bang Beach.

